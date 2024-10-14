#10 - Cancer Researcher Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

The first peer-reviewed protocol using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for cancer treatment has finally been peer-reviewed and published.

This is huge. Dr. Makis says he is already seeing “incredible successes with these repurposed drugs.”

Here’s a quick summary of the study’s findings:

• Ivermectin targets cancer cells by disrupting their mitochondrial function, leading to cell death (apoptosis). It also blocks key energy pathways, showing significant tumor shrinkage, especially in pancreatic cancer.

• Fenbendazole and Mebendazole, both antiparasitic drugs, have been found to halt cancer cell growth, interfere with glucose metabolism, and trigger apoptosis. In some preclinical trials, these drugs have even outperformed standard chemotherapy in reducing tumor growth.

• Remarkably, three patients with stage IV genitourinary cancers were treated with high-dose Fenbendazole (1,000 mg, three times a week for several months) and experienced complete remission.

This is remarkable and especially hopeful for patients who have tried everything else with no luck. The next step will be further clinical trials to validate the protocol's effectiveness among larger populations.

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/cancer-researcher-drops-ivermectin-bombshell/

#9 - Renowned oncologist and professor Dr. Angus Dalgleish warns the Port Hedland Council that the COVID-19 gene therapy injections can lead to "cancer development, immune system disruption, and more."

Clip: https://x.com/dragonfishy/status/1845614571576541635

#8 - MSNBC Host Crumbles, Dies Inside, as Her Attempt to Humiliate Speaker Mike Johnson Backfires

Clip: https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1845768769647342051?t=R08axPYIyyzRmc8nyO6s4A&s=19

#7 - Longtime Democrat Bill Ackman Fires Off a Dire Warning to America

#6 - Liberals Call on Biden to Commit Unconstitutional Acts in His Final Days

#5 - Armed man Vem Miller arrested outside Trump’s Coachella rally — as local sheriff insists it was third assassination attempt despite letting perp walk on meager $5K bail.

#4 - Bill Clinton admits Laken Riley’s death “probably wouldn’t have happened” if Biden-Harris hadn’t flooded the country with unvetted illegal immigrants.

And he said this while campaigning for Kamala. Oops.

Clip: https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1845868462796603583

#3 - ABC News's Martha Raddatz Gets Cooked While Sparring J.D. Vance Over Venezuelan Gangs

Clip: https://x.com/LawrenceBJones3/status/1845473966934159551

#2 - CNN admits that Trump is doing the best with Black voters of any Republican since the 60’s and it’s not just because of Black men.

Their poll also shows that Kamala is winning less Black FEMALE voters than any Democrat since the 1960’s!

Credit: https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1845834705846829096?t=WxLN3eVmHeZtqP5KosgdAw&s=19

#1 - Medical doctor tells the untold story of a miraculous treatment that was so effective for various ailments that the FDA decided to bury it.

BONUS #1 - ‘Secret Ingredients’ in COVID Vaccines Have Been Found

BONUS #2 - 60% of People Have a Calcified ‘Third Eye’: What This Means for Your Sleep

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - SNL’s Kamala Harris Dies Inside After Being Asked Why She’s Losing

BONUS #5 - Whoopi Goldberg loses her mind on “The View” after Trump humiliates her during campaign rally.

