#1 - Jesse Watters Notices Something Strange About the Handling of the Would-Be Trump Assassin's Bounty Letter

Why is the Biden administration releasing Routh's “manifesto that put a $150,000 bounty on Trump's head” when “the FBI wouldn't release the Nashville trans school shooter's manifesto because they said at the time they didn’t want to inspire more violence”?

What's also strange is that the FBI decided to cherry-pick only the first page of Routh's manifesto for public release.

According to law enforcement sources, "publishing Ruth's letter is essentially giving the public a blueprint for the next assassination." Yet, they deemed it appropriate to make this part of the manifesto public.

What the heck is going on here, and who is making these decisions?

#2 - Trump FINALLY Responds to the COVID Vaccine Question

He answered that studies are on the way, and we’ll find out the truth about the COVID shots, one way or another “over the next 12 months.”

Trump didn’t deny problems with the COVID shots. Instead, he suggested that we’ll find out soon.

What this tells us is that Trump is likely trying to play both sides until AFTER the election. He mentioned that a disaffected Democrat who would surely vote for him continually asks Trump why he doesn’t mention the COVID vaccines more often.

It seems that Trump doesn’t want to alienate these kinds of voters, so don’t expect him to weigh in on whether the COVID vaccines are good or bad this election cycle.

However, what’s promising is that it appears that a resolution to the COVID vaccine question is on the way.

#3 - ABC News admits Kamala is in BIG trouble among Latino voters.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/abc-news-highlights-how-kamala-is-significantly-underperforming-amongst-hispanic-voters/

#4 - Bill Gates asks how you balance free speech and "crazy stuff" on social media that got in the way of people taking vaccines.

#5 - Ron Paul Issues Urgent Warning Every American Needs to Hear

He says, “We are on the verge of a disaster of epic proportions, and it’s being orchestrated by our own government. The neoconservatives in Washington are driving us closer to a nuclear confrontation with Russia over a conflict that does not serve American interests.”

“The Biden administration’s willingness to risk nuclear destruction over Ukraine, a country that is not vital to American national security, is insanity. The Pentagon itself admits missile strikes deep inside Russia would not be a 'game-changer' in the war, yet we continue down this dangerous path.”

Paul stresses that the real motivation behind these actions is “not about helping Ukraine win the war; it’s about enriching weapons manufacturers. Every new shipment of arms only leads to more dead Ukrainian soldiers, while the real winners are the military-industrial complex.”

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/ron-paul-issues-urgent-warning-every-american-needs-to-hear/

#6 - Biden says staff doesn’t let him call young girls on stage at events, but ‘I’m going to do it anyway’

https://nypost.com/2024/09/23/us-news/biden-says-staff-doesnt-let-him-call-young-girls-on-stage-at-events-but-im-going-to-do-it-anyway/

#7 - Trump calls out John Deere to their face for replacing American jobs with foreign labor.

“I just noticed behind me John Deere tractors. As you know, they’ve announced they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico. I’m just notifying John Deere right now. If you do that, we’re putting a 200% tariff on everything you sell into the US.”

#8 - Mayor of Only Muslim-Run City in U.S. Endorses Trump for President

READ MORE: https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2024/9/23/mayor-of-only-muslim-governed-us-city-endorses-trump

#9 - Trump Accuses DOJ, FBI of “Mishandling and Downplaying” Assassination Attempt, Calls for Florida to Take Over Investigation

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/trump-accuses-doj-fbi-of-mishandling-and-downplaying-assassination-attempt-calls-for-florida-to-take-over-investigation/

#10 - RFK Jr. Completely Destroys the Insane Push to Put Every Obese American on Ozempic

He says, “For half the price of Ozempic, we could purchase organic food for every American, three meals a day, and a gym membership for every obese American.”

Even the Danish government doesn't even recommend Ozempic. It recommends “a change in diet and exercise to treat obesity.”

Kennedy asks, “Why are members of Congress doing the bidding of this Danish company instead of standing up for American farmers and children?”

We could literally subsidize healthy food for every American, three meals a day, but the government wants to inject you weekly for double the price instead.

If that doesn't scream corruption, I don't know what does.

