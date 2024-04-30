George Orwell once said, “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations.”

As the media runs cover for the likes of Big Pharma, 𝕏 users are doing real journalism.

Here are 20 truth-tellers they don’t want you to follow.

#1 - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (@MDBreathe)

Dr. Bowden is a board-certified physician on a mission to get the COVID shots pulled off the market. She has also treated over 6,000 COVID patients. The FDA took down its defamatory posts about ivermectin because this doctor SUED them.

#2 - Kanekoa The Great (@KanekoaTheGreat)

As Joe Biden and the DNC's worst enemy, Kanekoa does some of the best investigative reporting on the planet. He’s an honest reporter and a must-follow.

#3 - Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd)

Chief is the master of pulling out viral moments from long-format videos. Then, he spits out what you need to know in plain English. A top-tier account on 𝕏.

#4 - Western Lensman (@WesternLensman)

Mr. Lensman is a beast of a videographer and produces some of the most compelling content on all of 𝕏. If you have not seen his “25 Ways the US is Being Destroyed” video, it is a must-watch.

#5 - Overton (@OvertonLive)

If you like breaking news, you’re missing out if you’re not following @OvertonLive. This team is not just on top of the latest must-see stories but also crafts exceptional short films. Check them out — one of the most underrated news sources on 𝕏.

#6 - MEP Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP)

MEP Anderson is a German member of the European Parliament and, in my opinion, one of the bravest individuals on the planet. Her viral takedown of Justin Trudeau is one of the greatest moments in the history of the internet.

#7 - Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack)

A dear friend of the late Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko and enemy of Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the Deep State. He consistently tells it like it is, reporting uncomfortable truths over uncomfortable lies.

#8 - A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc)

A Midwestern Doctor publishes some of the publishes some of the most eye-opening medical content on the internet. From the truth about cancer, COVID, vaccines, and more, his well-sourced information will blow your mind.

#9 - Vigilant News Network (@VigilantNews)

VNN is focused on delivering hard-hitting news coverage – preferring investigative journalism over talking head panel discussions, believing there is a hunger for real news and a healthy skepticism of the mainstream media.

#10 - Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media)

The globalists tell you what they’re going to do before they do it. Wide Awake Media expertly exploits this tactic, turning their own words against them.

#11 - Maria Zeee (@zeee_media)

Maria is possibly the most censored independent journalist in all of Australia. For everything from COVID and government tyranny to resisting the Great Reset, Maria Zeee has you covered. Watch her on Sundays at 6 PM Eastern on “Media Blackout.”

#12 - Attorney Tom Renz (@RenzTom)

Attorney Tom Renz is one of the biggest heroes of the COVID era, and he continues fighting for the truth each day. From mRNA in the food supply to RINO snakes in the grass, he’s on the lookout for humanity.

#13 - Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer)

Elijah is an outspoken journalist and broadcaster who focuses on politics and culture war issues. With Elijah, one thing is certain: he tells you what he REALLY thinks, a quality that has become all too rare these days.

#14 - Blake (@_BlakeHabyan)

Blake is a rising star in the realm of citizen journalism, making waves by challenging mainstream narratives. You don’t want to miss out on his timely news updates and compelling video clips.

#15 - Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy)

Neil is a Scottish news broadcaster and one of the most brilliant anti-globalist thought leaders in existence. If you care about freedom, transparency, and the sovereignty of mankind, you need to watch his incredible monologues.

#16 - UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat)

Unga is an incredible citizen journalist who puts out some of the most compelling video clips and news updates on the internet. He’s also a genuinely good human being, the exact type of person you want on your side when things go sideways.

#17 - John Davidson (@BrokenTruthTV)

John is an outstanding filmmaker and unapologetic defender of truth and liberty. His recent documentary, “The Epidemic of Fraud,” is one of the most eye-opening films I’ve ever seen on the COVID scam.

#18 - Sonia Elijah (@Sonia_Elijah)

Sonia is a standout investigative journalist whose work has consistently led to groundbreaking revelations. Sonia is an expert on the COVID scam, and when you read her posts, you get a highly-researched piece loaded with stunning facts.

#19 - MAZE (@MazeMoore)

The traitors in the US government don’t like their own words being used against them. That’s exactly what MAZE does, highlighting the hypocrisy of those in charge in brilliant fashion.

#20 - Seth Holehouse (@ManInAmericaUS)

Seth is a podcaster, husband, and father who consistently releases must-see interviews. He’s not just any podcaster, though. He has remarkable insights of his own. Check his page for the latest interviews with high-profile figures.

BONUS - The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox)

That’s me. I hate to vouch for myself, so I am using the words of my friend, A Midwestern Doctor:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our values, this is a great place to start.”

Who’s your favorite truth-teller whom I missed? Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll do 20 more in the next list.

