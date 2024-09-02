3 Surprising Cancer-Fighting Foods the Corrupt Medical System Will Never Promote

1. Black Raspberries
Black raspberries contain ellagic acid, a natural substance that has been shown to prompt cancer cells to “commit suicide.”
This powerful cancer-fighting food is packed with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which are compounds that can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.
They also have a very high ORAC score, meaning they are exceptionally good at absorbing oxygen radicals. “This is real medicine,” cancer nutrition specialist Dr. Patrick Quillin attests.
2. Figs
Figs contain a powerful enzyme called ficin, which is one of the more essential phytochemicals present in this fruit.
Ficin triggers apoptosis in cancer cells, eliminating them through programmed cell death.
3. Peaches
A Harvard study showed that eating peaches just twice a week could lower the risk of breast cancer by a staggering 40%.
“If that was a drug, it would have been headlines in USA Today, CNN, everywhere. And the drug company's stock would have doubled,” says Dr. Patrick Quillin.
