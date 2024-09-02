Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
21

3 Surprising Cancer-Fighting Foods the Corrupt Medical System Will Never Promote

The cancer industry would lose billions if people knew this.
The Vigilant Fox
Sep 02, 2024
21
Share
Transcript

1. Black Raspberries

Black raspberries contain ellagic acid, a natural substance that has been shown to prompt cancer cells to “commit suicide.”

This powerful cancer-fighting food is packed with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which are compounds that can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.

They also have a very high ORAC score, meaning they are exceptionally good at absorbing oxygen radicals. “This is real medicine,” cancer nutrition specialist Dr. Patrick Quillin attests.

Image: Flickr.com

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

2. Figs

Figs contain a powerful enzyme called ficin, which is one of the more essential phytochemicals present in this fruit.

Ficin triggers apoptosis in cancer cells, eliminating them through programmed cell death.

Image: Shutterstock/Khimraj Shrestha

3. Peaches

A Harvard study showed that eating peaches just twice a week could lower the risk of breast cancer by a staggering 40%.

“If that was a drug, it would have been headlines in USA Today, CNN, everywhere. And the drug company's stock would have doubled,” says Dr. Patrick Quillin.

Image: Shutterstock/Nature’s clicks

Thanks for reading! The clip you just saw is just a two-minute segment from a groundbreaking docuseries produced by

The Truth About Cancer
.

Sign up for free and discover the best ways to prevent and beat cancer in ways you’ve never been told.

Click here to watch

21 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
RFK Jr. Vows to STOP Chemtrail “CRIMES” - Media Blackout
  The Vigilant Fox
Groundbreaking Docuseries Blows the Lid Off the Cancer Industry’s Biggest Lies
  The Vigilant Fox
Data Analyst Reveals Where the COVID Vaccine Deaths Are Hiding - Media Blackout
  The Vigilant Fox
Watch RFK Jr. Expose Four Toxic Substances That Are in Your Food
  The Vigilant Fox
Attorney Reveals Global Plan to Push Monkeypox into PLANdemic Territory - Media Blackout
  The Vigilant Fox
The Great Cholesterol Scam: What Doctors Aren’t Telling You
  The Vigilant Fox
The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis - Media Blackout
  The Vigilant Fox