3 Surprising Cancer-Fighting Foods the Corrupt Medical System Will Never Promote

1. Black Raspberries

Black raspberries contain ellagic acid, a natural substance that has been shown to prompt cancer cells to “commit suicide.”

This powerful cancer-fighting food is packed with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which are compounds that can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.

They also have a very high ORAC score, meaning they are exceptionally good at absorbing oxygen radicals. “This is real medicine,” cancer nutrition specialist Dr. Patrick Quillin attests.

2. Figs

Figs contain a powerful enzyme called ficin, which is one of the more essential phytochemicals present in this fruit.

Ficin triggers apoptosis in cancer cells, eliminating them through programmed cell death.

3. Peaches

A Harvard study showed that eating peaches just twice a week could lower the risk of breast cancer by a staggering 40%.

“If that was a drug, it would have been headlines in USA Today, CNN, everywhere. And the drug company's stock would have doubled,” says Dr. Patrick Quillin.

