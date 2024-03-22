36

5 Toxic Foods You Should Cut Out of Your Diet Right Now

Ultra-processed foods are everywhere, and they come with some serious health risks.
The Vigilant Fox
Mar 22, 2024
You're being poisoned.

And I'm not just talking about mRNA shots.

Ultra-processed foods are everywhere, and they come with some serious health risks.

A recent meta-analysis found that a significant intake of ultra-processed foods results in:

  • 15% to 27% increased risk of all-cause mortality

  • 51% to 84% increased risk of heart disease-related death

  • Increase in the risk of most types of cancer, except for prostate cancer

  • 24% to 61% increase in having sleep problems

  • 37% to 59% increase in anxiety

  • 43% to 63% increase in common mental disorders (including depression, OCD, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder)

  • Increases in risk for asthma, Crohn's disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and so on.

Sadly, nearly 60% of calories consumed in America come from ultra-processed foods.

Before you get hit by one of these health conditions, here are five foods to cut out of your diet right now:

1.) Sugary Breakfast Cereals: Often packed with high levels of sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can lead to energy spikes followed by crashes and may contribute to obesity and other metabolic disorders.

2.) Deli Meats: These contain a lot of salt and preservatives, which are linked to increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, and cancer.

3.) Potato Chips: High in calories, fats, and salt, potato chips can contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

4.) Processed Cheese Slices: While cheese itself can be a healthy option, processed cheese slices usually contain a lot of emulsifiers and additives to give them their characteristic texture, which can be less beneficial compared to natural cheese.

5.) Soda: Loaded with sugar, contributing to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay. It offers no nutritional value and can lead to a high intake of empty calories.

Click here to watch the full video from The Epoch Times and here to read the cited study.

The Vigilant Fox
