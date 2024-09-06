First, they scammed you on skin cancer when the sun is good for you. Now, they're scamming you again with mammograms.

It turns out that this diagnostic procedure exposes women's breasts to a type of radiation that's known to cause cancer.

Here's the worst part: We now know that over the past 30 years, 1.3 million women have been misdiagnosed with breast cancer who actually had no chance of causing harm.

So, they were put on the treadmill, generating huge profits for Big Pharma and hospitals while being deceived into believing that the medical system had “saved” them from cancer—all while draining their wallets.

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Going back to the sun, it turns out that adequate levels of Vitamin D (sunshine) reduce your risk of cancer by 50 percent!

The other remarkable thing about Vitamin D is that it decreases your risk of death from the biggest killer in the world: heart disease.

And here's the shocking truth about sunscreen, according to Dr. Joseph Mercola: using it increases your risk of skin cancer.

How?

Sunscreen prevents sunburn by blocking UVB rays, which are crucial for vitamin D production. But few sunscreens adequately block UVA rays, which cause most skin cancers.

So, not only are you letting the harmful rays through but you're doing so while blocking vitamin D production. Double whammy.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more posts like this one and weekly news roundups each Sunday.

Here’s another fun fact that would lose the cancer industry billions if people knew: fruit can prevent and treat cancer.

Dr. Patrick Quillin outlines three of them that the corrupt medical industry will never promote:

1. Black Raspberries

2. Figs

3. Peaches

Watch the video for more details.

Why is the FDA not telling us this crucial information? Because they’re in cahoots with the pharmaceutical industry.

Take aspartame, for example. The FDA Commissioner who helped approve aspartame took a job with a promoter of aspartame within months. Arthur Hull Hayes Jr. left the FDA and landed a cushy job shortly after aspartame flooded the diet soda market.

What he never told the public was that “all the independent studies found harmful problems [with aspartame]. None of the ones sponsored by the maker found any problem.”

It turns out that aspartame comes with some serious health risks, but the health agencies still tell you that it's “safe. Dr. Russell Blaylock explains that the independent studies, free from industry bias, found aspartame:

• increases brain tumors by about six-fold

• increases breast cancer and breast tumors

• increases lung tumors and other tumors

So, throw out the diet soda, the “sugar-free” gum, and products like Equal and NutraSweet.

What about chemotherapy? The late Dr. Rashid Buttar warned that chemotherapy is like “sending in napalm because you've got an ant problem... healthy cells are also going to get massacred.”

Chemotherapy is so toxic that the people who make it have to wear hazmat suits and gloves.

What about radiation? The problem with radiation treatment for cancer is that it damages DNA. And what's the consequence of damaging DNA? Potentially cancer.

Here’s an anti-cancer mushroom that you problem never heard of; it’s called Cordyceps.

Cordyceps supercharges your body’s oxygen levels so much so that Chinese marathon runners shattered world records using it. Cancer thrives in low-oxygen environments, so imagine the impact when you flood your body with oxygen like this.

Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen explains that studies have shown that Cordyceps:

• ups your body’s internal oxygen by 40%

• increases ATP by 28%

• increases cancer patients’ natural killer cell activity by 400%

But what about all those articles in top medical journals that say conventional cancer treatments are the best way to go?

Well, it turns out that the pharmaceutical industry is behind a massive push to “ghostwrite” articles that make their drugs look good.

Here’s how the scam works:

• First, pharma pays companies big money to ghostwrite studies that look legit.

• Then, they approach doctors, offering them prestige in exchange for slapping their names on these ghostwritten studies.

• Once published in top medical journals, these articles deceive other doctors into prescribing their drugs, believing the results are authentic.

• This scheme tricks doctors into promoting treatments based on false research, driving up drug sales while putting patients at risk.

Watch Dr. Russell Blaylock explain.

Thanks for reading! For more information, check out Ty and Charlene Bollinger’s revealing cancer docuseries, where they faced death threats to bring you the truth.

Today is the last day to access it for free. Click here to watch.

Watch

Share

Leave a comment