7 Compelling Reasons Why Ivermectin Is a ‘Powerful Drug’ for Fighting Cancer

Ivermectin is often recognized–2nd to penicillin–for having the greatest impact on human health. Its discovery even won the Nobel Prize.

It is safer than Tylenol and brought river blindness to the brink of extinction, but the propagandists told you it was a “dangerous horse dewormer.”

Well, it now turns out that ivermectin is not only an effective treatment for COVID-19, but it could also be a “powerful drug” for fighting cancer. Here are 7 reasons why.

1. Multiple Anti-Cancer Effects:

Ivermectin impacts at least nine well-defined cancer targets, according to Dr. Alfonso Dueñas-González, an oncologist and senior researcher. He states, “There are at least nine perfectly defined cancer targets affected by ivermectin.”

2. Enhances Effects of Chemotherapy and Radiation:

Ivermectin not only targets tumor stem cells and promotes cancer cell death but also “enhances the effects of chemo and radiation therapy.”

This broad impact on the immune system increases the offense against cancers, making it a versatile adjunct to conventional treatments.

3. Inhibits Cancer Cell Cycles:

The drug prevents the formation of new cancer cells by inhibiting cancer cell cycles and inducing mitochondrial stress, which leads to the killing of cancer cells. This mechanism is crucial for stopping the proliferation of cancerous cells.

4. Prevents Formation of New Blood Vessels Near Cancer Cells:

Ivermectin prevents cancer survival by inhibiting the formation of new blood vessels that transport energy and fuel to cancers. This action starves the cancer cells, hindering their growth and spread.

5. Synergizes with Immunotherapy:

Dr. Peter P. Lee, chair of immuno-oncology at the City of Hope, found that ivermectin could synergize with immune checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD1, enhancing the body’s immune response to fight cancer.

“What we’re learning is that ivermectin is going to be a very powerful drug in the context of really carefully developed immunotherapy combinations,” he said.

6. Targets Cancer Stem Cells:

Ivermectin preferentially targets cancer stem cells, which are a driver of cancer tumors and relapses. By focusing on these cells, ivermectin attacks the root of cancer’s resilience and ability to recur.

7. The Curious Case of Rick Alderson:

Mr. Alderson, a retired sawmill worker, “was a dead man walking” and given 6 months to live after his terminal colon cancer had metastasized and spread to his liver, where it had formed 25 distinct tumors.

After starting ivermectin, Rick Alderson’s carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) levels, which are markers for tumor activity, dropped significantly from 1,498 ng/mL to 13.9 ng/mL in a matter of months.

Of the 25 tumors in Mr. Alderson’s liver, only three remained after his treatment with ivermectin and chemotherapy, indicating a substantial reduction in tumor burden.

Mr. Alderson lived for two more years beyond his initial six-month prognosis, which his wife attributes to the use of ivermectin alongside chemotherapy.

