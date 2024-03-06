(Note: Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which helps keep this Substack running to bring you uncensored news.)

Over recent decades, obtaining all the necessary nutrients from diet alone has become more challenging.

Soil depletion and agricultural practices focused on maximizing yields have reduced the nutrient content of fruits, vegetables, and grains. This phenomenon, known as the “dilution effect,” occurs when fertilization boosts plant growth, but the increased biomass dilutes the concentration of minerals, leading to significant declines in essential nutrients such as calcium and copper.

Concurrently, the prevalence of highly processed foods in the average diet exacerbates the issue, contributing to the alarming statistic that 60% of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease.

This situation underscores the importance of recognizing signs of nutrient deficiency, as a well-rounded and nutrient-dense diet is fundamental to preventing chronic illnesses and maintaining overall health.

Here are seven warning signs your body is not getting all it needs:

#1 - Severe Hair Loss

While hair loss is often genetic, could indicate a nutrient deficiency, such as low iron levels or zinc. Nutritional deficiency may impact both hair structure and hair growth. Correcting these deficiencies through diet or supplementation can result in hair growth.

#2 - Burning Sensation in the Feet or Tongue

This symptom could signal a deficiency in vitamin B12, which is essential for producing hemoglobin and maintaining healthy nerve function. B12 deficiency can also lead to balance issues, constipation, dry skin, and cognitive impairments. It’s particularly common in vegans since B12 is mostly found in animal products.

#3 - Wounds are Slow to Heal

Slow healing can be a sign of several nutrient deficiencies, including vitamin C, which is crucial for skin health and wound healing. Vitamin C also plays a role in immune function, so a deficiency could lead to increased susceptibility to infections.

#4 - Bone Pain

Experiencing bone pain, especially if it feels like growing pains, could indicate a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is vital for bone health because it helps the body absorb calcium. A deficiency can lead to bone pain and, in severe cases, osteoporosis.

#5 - Irregular Heartbeat

Calcium regulates your heartbeat, so a deficiency could cause arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. Other signs of calcium deficiency include muscle cramps and twitches around your face and mouth, as calcium is also important for muscle function.

#6 - Fatigue, Apathy, and Weakness

These symptoms can be indicative of anemia, a condition often caused by iron deficiency. Anemia can also lead to paleness, difficulty breathing upon exertion, and decreased resistance to cold.

# 7 - Numbness in Legs, Hands, or Feet

Severe B12 deficiency can cause numbness, problems with walking and balance, anemia, fatigue, and weakness. B12 is crucial for blood formation and brain and nerve function.

How Can I Address My Nutrient Deficiencies?

The Trudeau government has made it well-known that it wants to bury the natural health industry in regulation — because any product that helps you get well poses a direct threat to Big Pharma.

Read more about that here.

While many people have the right idea to supplement, cut out processed foods, and eat a nutrient-rich diet, they often get things wrong when it comes to how they supplement.

Enter the bison.

Bison organs are highly regarded for their nutritional richness, making them a staple in the diets of Native Americans, who are known for their strength and endurance. These organs, including the liver, heart, and kidney, are packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health and vitality.

Bison liver, for instance, is an exceptional source of bioavailable heme iron, usable folate, and B vitamins, including B12, which is only found in animal products. It also contains every fat-soluble vitamin, such as A, D3, K2, and E, as well as CoQ10, a potent antioxidant.

The bison heart is another nutrient powerhouse, rich in folate, iron, selenium, zinc, and B-complex vitamins, which are beneficial for heart health, blood pressure, and brain function. It also contains a high concentration of CoQ10, which supports heart health and energy levels.

The bison kidney offers omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and a wealth of vitamins, including B12, B6, riboflavin, and selenium.

These organ meats echo the nutrient profile revered by Native Americans for their restorative properties and are considered nature’s original multivitamin.

Naked Organs Bison Trifecta

Bison organs have been nearly impossible to find outside tribal lands… until now. Naked Organs Bison Trifecta offers all three essential bison organs: liver, heart, and kidney.

Shawn MacDonald, Swampy Cree Nation member and family patriarch, has announced:

“We are proud to offer our bison organs to the world through our humble tribal company, Naked Organs. Naked Organs is the Holy Grail of nutrition: 100% pure freeze-dried bison organs with NO additives, fillers, preservatives, pesticides, hormones, or GMOs. Only time-tested nutrients that make our people thrive.”

In every sustainable bag of Bison Trifecta, you get an ancestral combination of bison heart, kidney, and liver ethically sourced by local Cree in Alberta, Canada. The easy-to-swallow capsules provide:

Rare peptides for athletic performance

Diamine oxidase (DAO) to help break down histamines and boost nutrient absorption

Adrenals to help balance hormones, mood, and mental clarity

Essential fatty acids your body needs to combat inflammation

The most bioavailable daily vitamins and minerals you need to maintain your health

If you or someone you love would like to turbocharge their nutrition with clean, natural, and potent products trusted by generations, try Naked Organs Bison Trifecta today.

What people are saying about the Naked Organs Bison Trifecta:

A Must-Have Supplement. “So far, this product has been excellent for me. It’s helped with athletic performance in the gym and all around feeling great throughout the day. Highly recommended if you want to get benefits of heart, liver, and kidney all in one.” – Spencer D.

Definitely recommended! “Big burst of nutrients in every serving, increased energy, and overall balance in mood since I’ve started taking trifecta.” – Daniel R.

Don’t hesitate, try it!!! “Incredible product. The main staple of my supplements. Mentally and physically, I have never felt better.” – Jay M.

Excellent! “I’ve been taking them for just over a week so far, but I already feel a difference in my energy! Can’t wait to see how I feel after a few months! 10/10 recommend.” – Simone R.

Naked Organs is offering 15% off Bison Trifecta, available for a limited period with the promo code VFOX15.

Visit Naked Organs