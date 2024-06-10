Tucker Carlson once said: “Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies” because “they’re being blackmailed by the intel agencies.”

Here are seven other eye-opening revelations that I’ve learned from watching his broadcasts over the years:

#1 - The push to inject every man, woman, and baby during COVID wasn’t about health or even about money.

It was about “conquering the human mind.”

This came to light during an interview with German physician Dr. Michael Nehls.

#2 - The US government CONFISCATED Pat Tillman’s journal and used his death to “prop up the war propaganda” in 2004.

Tillman’s death was initially reported as being caused by enemy fire, but it was later revealed that he died from friendly fire.

Aaron Rodgers explained during a recent interview with Tucker.

#3 - It seems that the RIG was in for the 2020 election SEVEN MONTHS ahead of time.

According to censorship expert Mike Benz, a concerted effort, starting in April 2020, was made by a coalition involving the DHS, NATO, the DNC, and other entities to launch a mass censorship campaign across all social media platforms.

This campaign aimed to pre-emptively censor any disputes over the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

#4 - The Deep State has three profound characteristics, as explained by Dr. Ron Paul:

1. “It’s people who have tremendous power, and they happen to hate liberty.”

2. “They become nihilists. They don’t believe in truth.”

3. “They don’t have a belief in a higher spirit ... They have a substitute [for God], and they become the sort of a substitute. And they [think they] know what’s best for everybody.”

#5 - The United States is not run by its elected officials.

This was confirmed during Tucker’s interview with Putin.

TUCKER: “So, twice you’ve described US presidents making decisions and then being undercut by their agency heads. So, it sounds like you’re describing a system that’s not run by the people who are elected in your telling.”

PUTIN: “That’s right. That’s right.”

#6 - Big Pharma is terrified of Vitamin D.

Why? Because “It threatens the disease model,” Dr. Pierre Kory says.

A meta-analysis from Italy, published in the journal Nutrients, has unearthed some shocking data about Vitamin D.

Looking at data from 16 different studies and 1.26 million individuals, the meta-analysis revealed:

• Vitamin D showed about 60% effectiveness against the incidence of COVID-19 in randomized control trials.

• Vitamin D showed about 40-50% effectiveness in reducing the incidence of COVID-19 in observational studies.

• For preventing severe COVID-19 cases requiring ICU care, vitamin D supplementation was about 70% effective.

#7 - Childhood vaccines have “unavoidable” harms.

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act even admits this.

Robert Kennedy Jr. explained, “Reagan actually said to the companies, ‘Why don’t you just make the vaccines safe?’ And Wyeth said, ‘Because vaccines are unavoidably unsafe,’ and that phrase, ‘unavoidably unsafe,’ is in the preamble to the Vaccine Act.”

After getting canned by Fox News, Tucker Carlson is now changing the media game by bringing his high-profile interviews directly to 𝕏.

I highly suggest you follow him and check those interviews out: @TuckerCarlson

