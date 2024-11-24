First and foremost, the COVID response was never about public health. It was about conditioning the population to accept “a needle in every arm.”

The reason we know this to be true is because “there was a strict and forceful government response to abolish” any cheap remedy that works for COVID-19.

This includes:

• Hydroxychloroquine

• Ivermectin

• Virucidal nasal sprays and gargles

• Higher-dose corticosteroids (e.g., prednisone)

• Zinc

• Vitamin D

• Vitamin C

• Quercetin

• Over-the-counter famotidine

• Colchicine

“ALL of them work!” Dr. Peter McCullough says.

It is well-established that comorbidities significantly increase the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Instead of promoting a healthy lifestyle, sunshine, exercise, or early treatment, the “health experts” told Americans:

• Be afraid

• Stay in lockdown

• Social distance

• Wear a mask

• Use hand sanitizer

• Wait for a vaccine

• When the vaccine comes, don't stop at 2 shots. Keep taking more every six months.

“It was clear from the beginning: COVID-19, the illness, was actually all about getting the vaccine—a needle in every arm,” Dr. McCullough concluded.

Keep reading as we go further down the rabbit hole in this next clip from The Truth About Cancer.

In order for a population to accept an experimental mass vaccination program, there needs to be an insurmountable fear of death.

It turns out that the “treatments” that were made the standard of care for COVID-19 in the hospitals were far more deadly than the disease itself.

For example, “Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote Stella Paul in a previous report.

“The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”

What the US government never told you about Remdesivir is that by November 2020, the WHO said, “Do not use Remdesivir.”

Instead, HHS added a 20% bonus on the entire hospital if they administered this liver and kidney-toxic drug.

That 20% bonus could end up being a BIG payday. Dr. Peter McCullough explains:

“Now, I'm a doctor. I order medications in the hospital. If I order a series of injections of a particular medicine, the hospital doesn't get a bonus on the entire hospital stay. If a hospital stay costs, let's say, $500,000, that's an extra $100,000. We're talking big money for the use of a five-day course of remdesivir that the WHO says not to use.”

What about ventilators?

Elon Musk told Joe Rogan on his podcast, “[Ventilators are] actually what is damaging the lungs, not COVID. It's the treatment. The cure is worse than the disease.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola calls this the “hospital death trap.” On June 7, 2023, he wrote:

“Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.

“76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.

“The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China. But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect healthcare workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.”

The hospital death protocols were devastating, but what’s even worse are the infamous COVID-19 injections.

Dr. Peter McCullough laments, “I have never seen something so injurious to the human body.”

• It invades the brain.

• It invades the heart.

• It causes brain and heart damage.

• It invades the bone marrow.

• It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.

• It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we've never seen.

• Data from the University of Pittsburgh suggests it causes cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” Dr. McCullough asked.

“It's a weapon,” he concluded. “According to strict military criteria, it's a bioweapon.”

All the while, the TV news told you these injections were “safe” and that you should do what the “health experts” tell you.

What the mainstream media never disclosed to you is that up to 70% of its advertising revenue comes from the pharmaceutical industry itself.

A TV news president admitted to RFK Jr. that any host allowing him to speak negatively about Big Pharma on air would be FIRED because “this is where our advertisers are.”

The United States and New Zealand are the only two countries that permit direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising of prescription pharmaceuticals on television. But those ads are not about selling drugs; they’re about buying off the news as a public relations tactic. This has been described as an “open secret” within the industry.

During the 1950s and 1960s, when evidence about the dangers of smoking began to emerge, news organizations hesitated to expose Big Tobacco because they depended on the industry for its ad revenue.

Now, the same conflict of interest exists today with the pharmaceutical industry and TV news.

Going further on the media, this clip from The Truth About Cancer will blow your mind.

NBC News was caught red-handed pushing a FAKE photo of a baby with measles—designed to stoke fear and sell vaccines for their sponsor, Merck.

The fake photo is undeniable: the same photo appeared on Dreamstime with the exact same baby but without the measles splotches. It was photoshopped.

Watch this clip in full, and you’ll see what I mean.

Lester Holt and NBC News have never apologized for this blatant fraud, and the story was quietly swept under the rug.

Moreover, the CDC is straight-up lying to the American public, claiming that 1 out of every 1,000 measles cases results in death.

What they’re not telling you is that their own data shows the death rate of measles before the vaccine was available was actually 1 in 8,000.

While the media and the government smear people like us as spreaders of “disinformation,” the real disinformation is coming from TV news and the government itself.

One of the most disgraceful acts of the entire COVID-19 debacle was what happened to Ernesto Ramirez Jr. and his father.

Seven months after Ernesto Ramirez Jr. tragically died from vaccine-induced myocarditis, FEMA essentially bribed his father, shamelessly offering him financial support if he changed the official cause of his son's death to COVID.

Ernest Sr. firmly responded, “I would never do that. I would definitely never disrespect my son in that way.”

Despite his clear refusal, FEMA persisted in trying to bribe him a second time.

Once again, Ernest Sr. stood his ground, saying, “No, I won’t do that. I’m not gonna lie on a government document for blood money.”

Ernesto Ramirez Jr., described as “the best son a father could ask for,” was just 16 years old when he died within five days after receiving the Pfizer shot in April 2021.

His father, Ernest Sr. (@rgvrunner01), continues to honor his memory to this day, as he now looks “for justice for Jr. and the vaxxed injured.”

Thankfully, this is all slowly coming to light, and the public health bureaucrats that made everything worse are FLEEING towards the exits because they fear this man, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For decades, not just COVID, they turned the American people into “commodities” for Big Ag, Big Food, and Big Pharma, and now it's all about to be exposed.

No matter how you spin it, the status quo has destroyed human health in America. And RFK Jr. is uniquely qualified to clean it all up because he cares about the mission, “no matter what the individual cost” is to himself.

In his historic speech after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, Kennedy declared, “I won’t fail” in ending the chronic disease epidemic.

“If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again. Within four years, America will be a healthy country. We will be stronger, more resilient, more optimistic, and happier,” Kennedy said.

