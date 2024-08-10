Minnesota Governor Tim Walz allowed Somali fraudsters to steal a jaw-dropping $250 million of your taxpayer money.

This has been described as the “single biggest COVID scam in American history.”

The money was supposed to feed hungry kids. Instead, the cash mysteriously vanished into luxury cars, real estate, and extravagant trips.

$160,000 was wired to China. Half a million was sent to Kenya for a lavish apartment. Ilhan Omar even took donations from these criminals.

Walz knew it was a scam. He froze the funds, but when the fraudsters cried racism, he caved. He let them loot millions, desperate to save his political career.

One fraudster was even honored with “Minnesota’s Outstanding Refugee Award.” It took federal agents years to step in, long after Walz allowed the plundering to continue.

This happened under Walz’s watch. He failed to stop it—just like he failed Minnesota during the 2020 riots. And now, Kamala Harris picked him as her number two.

