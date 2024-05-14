Aaron Rodgers Reveals Disturbing Details About Pat Tillman's Death

Aaron Rodgers tells Tucker Carlson that the US government confiscated Pat Tillman’s journal and used his death to “prop up the war propaganda” in 2004.

Tillman, who was a former NFL star, left his career to serve in Afghanistan. When he got there, he started to question the real motives behind the US military’s presence in Afghanistan and was troubled by the operations he was part of.

Tillman’s death was initially reported as being caused by enemy fire, but it was later revealed that he died from friendly fire.

Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman by Jon Krakauer is “one of the only books I’ve ever cried reading,” said Rodgers.

