On the October 17th episode of the Alex Jones Show, the popular newscaster forecasted that once Trump becomes president, “Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and all these Islamic hordes that are allied with the left” will “engage in massive civil unrest.”

What makes this scenario even more terrifying is that Senator Richard Blumenthal is working on a bill to cripple Trump’s ability to respond to civil unrest.

What the bill means, if passed, is that Trump will be left powerless in the face of widespread violence. Blumenthal’s legislation is designed to handcuff the president by requiring approval from Congress before the military can be deployed to deal with domestic threats.

The trigger to the unrest could be the election, of course. However, Alex Jones also warned that an incident like the one we saw with George Floyd could be exploited again.

Join 90K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

What about if Trump loses?

That’s where Department of Defense directive 5240.01 turns into a nightmare.

What that directive does is that it gives the DoD the power to step in and use lethal force within U.S. borders, even against its own citizens, when it deems lives are at risk.

The scope of this authority is chilling because the directive specifically states that the decision to use lethal force only needs the Secretary of Defense’s approval. Once lethal force is approved, anything can happen.

For years, Alex Jones warned about martial law and domestic military control, and now we’re seeing it unfold right before our eyes. Let’s hope he gets this prediction wrong.

Click here to watch the full report.

Share

Leave a comment