The retail giant DELETED a four-year-old book about Kamala Harris from its website.

They originally told the author, @RealCalebMaupin, that the cover was “not correct.”

But guess what happened?

Caleb changed to cover to something ultra-generic, just text with no images of Kamala Harris, and Amazon still DENIED Caleb's requests to sell the book on their website.

The book is called Kamala Harris & The Future of America.

Support Caleb and buy it in the link below.

