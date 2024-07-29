Amazon Just Went Full-on 1984
If you thought Google's censorship was bad, wait till you hear what Amazon did.
The retail giant DELETED a four-year-old book about Kamala Harris from its website.
They originally told the author, @RealCalebMaupin, that the cover was “not correct.”
But guess what happened?
Caleb changed to cover to something ultra-generic, just text with no images of Kamala Harris, and Amazon still DENIED Caleb's requests to sell the book on their website.
The book is called Kamala Harris & The Future of America.
Support Caleb and buy it in the link below.
It would only be 1984 if TPTB had managed to get listening devices into everyone's home.
Oh. Wait. =:-o
Shocked I tell you…..shocked