Anti-Woke Hero Becomes the Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History

Harrison Butker, the devout Christian who delivered this famous speech, has just become the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Butker, known for his spine of steel, once said he'd rather retire than cave into getting the COVID jab.

He also famously said, "Our nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time, is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally."

Now, Butker has signed a groundbreaking four-year, $25.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. This deal, with $17.75 million guaranteed, keeps Butker with the Kansas City Chiefs through 2028.

It seems that success based on merit, not diversity, still exists despite recent obstacles. Congratulations, Harrison. Well deserved.

