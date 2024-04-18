Bad News for the COVID Vaccinated

Countless warnings about the COVID shots have been labeled “conspiracy theories” only to be later confirmed.

The latest example comes from a comprehensive review by an international consortium of scientists who raised concerns that a specific vaccine ingredient, N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ), may play a role in immune suppression and cancer proliferation.

The review stresses that incorporating N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) in mRNA vaccines significantly compromises critical immune responses, severely hindering the body’s initial interferon signaling.

Interferon is vital for the immune system’s ability to fend off infections and combat diseases like cancer.

The researchers wrote:

“Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ (N1-methyl-pseudouridine) modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression.”

Given the extensive “immune suppression” observed, it’s not a stretch to say the COVID shots are largely responsible for the alarming rise in cancer cases among young people.

However, corporate media outlets like The Wall Street Journal continue to run cover for Big Pharma.

One of their recent headlines reads: “Cancer Is Striking More Young People, and Doctors Are Alarmed and Baffled.”

Watch the above video for more disturbing details on what other mechanisms could be causing cancer. Dr. Peter McCullough breaks it down.

You’re being poisoned.

The American food supply has been tainted with over 1,000 toxic ingredients that are banned across Europe.

