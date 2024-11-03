#10 - Biden, Harris, Pfizer, and Moderna smacked with MASSIVE lawsuit for anti-human crimes.

The lawsuit, which has been filed in the Southern District of Texas, demands an end to:

• The COVID-19 injections.

• The “poisoning of our skies” that people refer to as chemtrails.

• And other toxic practices deemed harmful to human beings.

Shelby Hosana, one of the multiple plaintiffs in the lawsuit, calls this “a whole lot of evil put into one hefty lawsuit.”

She explained that “every single thing in the lawsuit was based on a constitutional statute,” emphasizing their focus on constitutional violations that will be tough for the court to dismiss.

Going further, Hosana added, “If enough people... join this lawsuit as a plaintiff, we can actually turn it into class action status,” meaning the lawsuit could represent a larger group of individuals, creating a collective force that the court cannot easily ignore.

“So we can overwhelm the Texas district court, and they'll have no choice but to turn it into a class action.”

If you know someone injured by the jabs, direct them to humanitysuit.com to become a plaintiff.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Bill Maher shocks liberals, calls media’s “firing squad” headline a HOAX.

#8 - WaPo host dies inside as columnist QUITS on air.

#7 - J.D. Vance drops vaccine bombshell personal story.

#6 - Jeff Bezos writes a shocking editorial explaining why WaPo refused to endorse Kamala Harris.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.

#5 - Mainstream media airs shocking segment about “turbo cancer.”

#4 - Mark Cuban gets a rude awakening when Bill O’Reilly fact checks him to his face.

#3 - Whoopi Goldberg loses her mind in certifiably insane rant against Trump.

#2 - Elon Musk launches investigation as Harris campaign gets caught manipulating social media platforms.

#1 - Idaho health board votes to REMOVE deadly Covid-19 jabs from their clinics.

Share

BONUS #1 - Alliance of doctors launch petition to REMOVE liability protections for vaccine manufacturers.

BONUS #2 - Ron Paul “Revolution” Reignites After Elon Musk Offers Libertarian Legend a Role in the White House

BONUS #3 - How to Prepare for a Post-Election Nightmare Now

BONUS #4 - RFK Jr. Says Trump Will Push to Remove Fluoride from Tap Water on Day One

BONUS #5 - Anchor’s Face Drops in Disbelief Over Why NY Authorities Killed Peanut the Squirrel

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1. Goldco: https://VNNGold.com

2. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

3. The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout

4. Home Title Lock: https://www.hometitlelock.com/?coupon=VNN