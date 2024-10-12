#10 - Big Pharma is secretly “ghostwriting” articles in top medical and oncology journals to trick doctors into buying their drugs.

Here’s how the scam works:

First, pharma pays companies big money to ghostwrite studies that look legit.

Then, they approach doctors, offering them prestige in exchange for slapping their names on these ghostwritten studies.

Once published in top medical journals, these articles deceive other doctors into prescribing their drugs, believing the results are authentic.

This scheme tricks doctors into promoting treatments based on false research, driving up drug sales while putting patients at risk.

Watch Dr. Russell Blaylock explain. The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.

#9 - The Current CIA Director Visited Epstein’s Apartment Multiple Times

Bill Burns has some explaining to do.

“This is not a theory.” This really happened, says Michael Schellenberger.

Burns met with Epstein multiple times in 2014, years after Epstein's conviction for s*x crimes.

Surprise, surprise. Bill Gates also met with Epstein so many times that people have lost count.

In a PBS interview, when questioned about his association with Epstein, Bill Gates looked uncomfortably “guilty,” Schellenberger observed.

"Is there a lesson to be learned?" PBS asked. "Well, he's dead," Gates oddly answered. “So, in general, you always have to be careful.”

Schellenberger says he's about 95% sure Epstein was running a s*x blackmail operation.

And Bill Gates and the current CIA director held multiple meetings with this guy.

#8 - Black Men Respond to Obama Telling “Brothas” to Vote for Kamala Harris

@RobSmithOnline: “I am voting for DONALD TRUMP on November 5th! And NO amount of LECTURING or SHAMING is going to change that.”

@VernonForGA: “Obama should be ashamed for berating, rebuking and scolding Black men, because they won’t vote for Madam Lock Up A Brother…”

@thecjpearson: “My name is CJ Pearson. I’m 22 years old. And in 25 days, I’ll be joining millions of other young black men and voting for Donald J. Trump!”

#7 - A massive UK study of 1.7 million kids has found that myocarditis and pericarditis only occurred in children who received COVID-19 injections.

According to the study, “Zero cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were found in the unvaccinated group.”

The study, led by Oxford University’s Professor Colm D Andrews., was released as a preprint in the MedRxiv journal.

The researchers confirmed that, despite widespread vaccination efforts, "the virus did not put children at risk of death or the need for emergency care, hospitalization, or critical care."

The study found that COVID-19 vaccines offered little long-term protection, as many children caught the virus just 14 to 15 weeks after getting the shot.

The “conspiracy theorists” warned parents years ago that the COVID shots were all risk and no reward. Now, they've been proven true once again.

#6 - Elon Musk introduces an army of Optimus robots, says people will be able to buy them to complete tasks.

#5 - Tim Walz Crashes and Burns During Strahan Interview in Epically Bad Fashion

#4 - Poll Finds Voters Are Far More Conservative Than They're Willing to Admit

#3 - Dr. Fauci’s pet drug, Remdesivir, is tied to 63.9% of all military COVID-19 deaths.

#2 - The Sheriff of one of Colorado's largest counties endorses Trump and says he is the only one who can stop the gangster invasion destroying the state.

#1 - Kamala Harris reportedly had a C17 aircraft loaded with supplies for a Hurricane Helene photo-op, with no plan to send those supplies to Hurricane victims.

This accusation comes from Aerial Recovery members Jonathan Howard and Charlie Keebaugh.

“They [NC National Guard] had a C17, full of supplies just to take a photo op for Kamala… and they never sent the bird."

BONUS #1 - Vaccines are the real cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and the government has been covering it up for decades, one doctor says.

The term SIDS itself, according to @MidwesternDoc, is a euphemism used to cover up vaccine-related deaths.

One disturbing study found that two-thirds of infants who died of SIDS had been vaccinated with the DPT vaccine prior to death. Of those, 6.5% died within 12 hours of vaccination, 13% within 24 hours, and 26% within three days.

Dr. William Torch, the author of the study, concluded, “DPT vaccination may be a generally unrecognized major cause of sudden infant and early childhood death, and that the risks of immunization may outweigh its potential benefits.”

@MidwesternDoc claims there is a century of evidence to suggest vaccines cause SIDS, but the government has continuously worked to suppress such findings.

One of those efforts has been the removal of vaccine-related death classifications in the ICD system in 1979. This change made it impossible for doctors to officially attribute infant deaths to vaccines, further obscuring the true cause of SIDS.

"The children who died from SIDS and their parents deserve recognition and justice," says @MidwesternDoc.

"Infants cannot speak up for themselves. When you observe these vaccine injuries and the trauma they experience, it’s very apparent what happened."

BONUS #2 - Five Surprising Cancer-Fighting Products From Nature

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - Local Official Collapses, Dies After Testifying About BioLab Fire in Georgia

BONUS #5 - Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind on “The View” After Trump Humiliates Her During Campaign Rally

