Big Tech Researcher Exposes How the ‘Clinton Machine’ RUINED His Life

Our worst fears have been confirmed as author, researcher, and former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today, Dr. Robert Epstein, revealed some eye-opening details in episode #2201 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

He explained that after he testified before Congress about his research on Google in 2019, someone warned him, "I predict you're going to be killed in some sort of accident in the next few months."

While Epstein himself was not harmed, six people close to him have died in the past few years, including the tragic death of his wife in a suspicious car accident in what he believes to be a targeted attack. Her vehicle was never inspected forensically and mysteriously disappeared from the impound lot.

Adding to the chilling narrative, Epstein detailed a recent incident where a needle was discovered sticking out of his computer bag. During a meeting with his staff, a colleague accidentally pricked her finger on a needle that seemed to have been placed there intentionally. "None of us has ever seen a needle like this needle," Epstein noted, describing it as being unusually sharpened with no hole for thread.

In response to Epstein’s research, Hillary Clinton, a figure he "had always admired," discredited his work on Twitter. Epstein described the experience as being "squashed like a bug" after Clinton's tweet to her millions of followers falsely claimed that his research "had been completely debunked and was based on data from 21 undecided voters." Epstein lamented how quickly his research was dismissed without proper verification, noting that "the New York Times picked that up without fact-checking, and then a hundred other places did." The widespread dismissal of his work significantly damaged his reputation, transforming him from a well-respected academic and writer to a "fraud."

Epstein also explained how Google and the Big Tech companies control the flow of information and can manipulate public opinion on a global scale. "These are controlled almost entirely by a couple of big tech companies, affecting more than 5 billion people around the world every single day," he stated. Epstein has published extensive research on how these companies utilize subtle methods to nudge opinions and behaviors without users even realizing it. His studies suggest that the search engine manipulation effect (SEME), for example, can shift undecided voters' preferences by up to 20% or more.

Continuing to detail the pervasive surveillance capabilities of Google and other Big Tech companies, Epstein stated that they are tracking you in ways you "have no idea the extent of." He explained that even when you turn your phone off, it can still monitor you, which explains why phone makers no longer allow you to easily remove the battery.

The chilling detail that tied the seriousness of the matter together was when Dr. Epstein recounted a candid conversation with Manhattan supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis remarked that Epstein’s research was so damning and so threatening to Google’s entire empire that he bluntly told Epstein, "If I were Google, I would kill you."

Watch the Full Episode:

