Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher appears to be panicking about Kamala Harris’s chances in the upcoming election. After previously predicting that it’s “over” for Trump, Maher is now second-guessing himself and making it clear that if Harris “blows it,” it’s “going to make [him] look bad.”

Maher’s comments come after Harris’s train-wreck interview on The View, where she fumbled a key question with voters. When asked if she would have done anything differently than President Biden over the past four years, Harris responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” This kind of answer upset Maher, who said, “It’s getting late, early, and we can’t afford any more bad answers like this one.”

“Next time, maybe try, 'Joe Biden generally did a good job, but sure, I wish we'd tightened the border sooner as we have done now,'" Maher suggested.

In Maher’s eyes, Harris is susceptible to attacks, while Trump remains “invulnerable to an October surprise.” He explained that Trump’s supporters already know what they’re getting, while Harris is still “undefined.”

Maher believes that this election is boiling down to one key demographic: "People who think with all of his [Trump's] flaws, he’s still better than far-left insanity.” The big question for voters when it comes to Harris, Maher explained, is, “Are you part of far-left insanity?”

Maher pointed out Harris’s past support for taxpayer-funded sex change operations for prisoners. He said such a position is a litmus test, and voters are wondering, “Is there anything your fringe can suggest that will ever make you say, ‘No, that’s f—king ridiculous’?”

Now that Trump is surging in the polls, Maher confessed that he's feeling the pressure after publicly predicting a Harris victory. “Ever since I put down my marker on you and said you’d win, and I wasn’t even worried about it,” he said. But now, “Everyone, everywhere [is]... asking me, ‘Bill, are you sure?’ No, I’m not f—king sure!” he exclaimed. “What am I, cresting? Of course, I’m not sure.”

Perhaps the biggest incentive for Kamala to get her act together is the looming possibility of an angry Joe Biden. Maher warned that if Harris loses, “she’ll never hear the end of it from Joe, ‘I told you I was the only one who could beat him [Trump]’ Biden.”

And nobody wants that story haunting their political career for eternity.

