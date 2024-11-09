In the wake of the election Friday night, Bill Maher delivered a devastating critique of the intolerant left.

Reflecting on Kamala Harris’s last-ditch to captivate viewers on Saturday Night Live, Maher pointed out a major flaw with his party—a flaw so fatal that it makes it “not a good place for us to be.”

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.3 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

“I saw Kamala was on Saturday Night Live, as the losing candidate often is… I’m sure every single member of the Saturday Night Live cast was a Harris supporter, but what if one of them wasn’t? What if one of those cast members was for Trump? Would they have felt comfortable saying so? I really don’t think so. They would have had to keep it to themselves. That’s not a good place for us to be.”

“And that happens even more on the left. I remember when Elon Musk hosted. And this is well before he was a Trumper. This is three or four years ago. He was just the richest man in the world. And a number of the cast members on Saturday Night Live, like, they didn’t want to deal with him.

“They didn’t exactly boycott, but they made it plain. And I was thinking, really, you have Elon Musk on your show for a week. You could talk to one of the most interesting, brilliant people the world has ever produced, even about this issue that bothers you so much—that he’s so rich and lots of people aren’t. But no, you don’t want to even deal with him.

“That’s what I hate about the left. You’re brats. You’re brats, and you’re snobs, and people don’t like that.”

Share

Leave a comment