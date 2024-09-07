Maher came out swinging Friday night against what he sees as a troubling trend of “mafia” tactics among liberals: ruthlessly assaulting their own kind when they don’t fall in line with the party’s every whim.

The latest example is the relentless online attacks on Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after he made the bold decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Donald Trump.

Maher described Kennedy’s wife as “the one person in Hollywood who doesn't have a single enemy.” “Well, now she does,” he lamented, “because she didn't throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about something which she's made plain she disagrees with. But that didn't satisfy the obnoxious posers on the aforementioned far left.”

Watch:

Maher mentioned that thousands of tweets screamed at Cheryl with not-so-nice things like, “How do you live with yourself?” “Do better.” “I can't even enjoy the episodes of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' you’re in anymore.”

But the most notorious tweet of all came from actor Bradley Whitford, who publicly issued this repulsive statement:

“Hey, Cheryl Hines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

To that, Maher replied, “Yeah, well, you know what I think is not gutsy? Mansplaining to a woman, but of course not to her face, how she should sacrifice her marriage.”

Broadening his message to the entire left, Maher said, You want to know why I have a bug up my ass about the left more than I used to? It's shit like this. There's an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting—none of them are like this. Going after the wife. Even the mafia doesn't do that.”

“There are a lot of people these days who I call liberals in theory. In theory, they hate bullying. Terrible. In practice, their attitude is, ‘It's not bullying when I stick your head in the toilet,’” Maher mocked.

“In theory, liberals are compassionate. In practice, this guy [Whitford] can't even understand one of the most basic dilemmas common to all humans—that when you're married, sometimes you have to [put up with] shit.”

