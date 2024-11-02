You know the media has gone off the rails when liberal commentator Bill Maher has to reel them in. But that’s exactly what he did on Friday night, exposing their fake headline claiming Trump called for a “firing squad” on Liz Cheney as a hoax.

“I don’t like Donald Trump. Don’t lie to me [media] and tell me he wants her [Liz Cheney] in front of a firing squad,” he scorned.

Maher explained that Trump was calling Liz Cheney a “radical war hawk,” clarifying that his words weren’t a literal call for violence.

“He’s criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean, she is Dick Cheney’s daughter,” Maher quipped, adding that Trump’s controversial remark “sounds like what hippies used to say about not sending people to [die].”

Here’s Trump’s quote verbatim:

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh, gee, we’ll send tens of thousands of troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

