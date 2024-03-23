Bill Maher SNAPS on Govt and Social Media Companies for Shutting Down COVID Debate

MAHER: “As the years roll by, now we see that the dissenting opinions on a lot of these things were quite the RIGHT ones.”

SWISHER: “We’re not going to know perfectly, but go ahead.”

MAHER: “Okay. But we should have been able to argue about whether it came from a lab, which we weren’t, things like that, natural immunity, whether it was better to go to the beach and get sun and fresh air, as I would have said as opposed to sitting home and day drinking and putting on weight. They never mentioned that obesity was the biggest factor. They have a lot to answer for.”

Maher added that the doctors who wrote the Great Barrington Declaration (Bhattacharya, Kulldorff, and Gupta) are “not radicals.”

“They were saying things like, ‘We’re going too far with school closures.’ Again, I think has been proved right. My question was always, why are your doctors more important than my doctors, the ones I want to listen to? And the social media companies were in the tank with the government, as opposed to what you were just saying before ... They just did the bidding of the government. That’s what the lawsuit [Missouri vs. Biden] is about.”

