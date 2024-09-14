Comedian and political pundit Bill Maher opened a new can of worms as he picked a fight with Trump ally and conservative journalist Laura Loomer on Real Time.

In his opening monologue, Maher called Loomer the “new bullsh*t whisperer” for Donald Trump.

But Maher didn't stop there. He went on to mock Loomer’s beliefs, saying, "You name the crazy sh*t, she believes in it," listing things like "Birtherism," being a "9/11 truther," "crisis actor," and "Pizzagate." He even referred to her as "Florida woman," a spin-off of the popular “Florida man” saying.

To top it off, Maher described Loomer as a figure “for MAGA people” who “find Marjorie Taylor Greene too intellectual.”

But Maher’s accusations didn’t end there. Responding to Loomers claim that “Taylor Swift is in an arranged relationship with Travis Kelce to influence the 2024 election,” Maher flipped the script, suggesting that Laura Loomer is “in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she's very close to Trump.”

Maher should have quit right there, but he took it a step even further, suggesting that Loomer is engaging in sexual activities with the former president.

“She's 31, looks like his type ... Who's Trump f—king?” Maher asked. “Because I said, ‘It's not nobody.’ He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

In response to Maher's inappropriate comments, Loomer posted on 𝕏:

I should sue Bill Maher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale, and it’s a complete and blatant lie. I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House, and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump. This is unacceptable. And it’s a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown, and it’s a full-blown character assassination campaign. This is a full-blown lie from Bill Maher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me.

