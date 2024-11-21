News veteran and conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly dropped a bombshell Wednesday night, offering jaw-dropping insights into what’s really going behind the scenes with the failing legacy media.

O Reilly’s comments after the world watched in disbelief as Trump critics Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago shortly after it was revealed that their show’s ratings were in the gutter.

The couple faced backlash from both the left and the right, accused of chasing “success and social status” after previously labeling Trump a “racist” and comparing him to a Nazi.

However, O’Reilly claimed this wasn’t their idea—it was Comcast’s. According to O’Reilly, Comcast instructed Scarborough and his wife to “mend some fences” and “tamp down” the hateful rhetoric against Trump.

He explained that Comcast’s motivation was strategic: the media giant knows MSNBC is “vapor” or on the verge of collapse. He described this as a “huge meteor story,” saying Comcast is eager to toss the left-wing propaganda outlet “overboard” in an effort to save face for NBC.

Co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Chris Cuomo were left speechless, listening to O’Reilly’s every word as he revealed, “They [Comcast] are not putting anything into MSNBC. They want to sell it... You can get MSNBC for nothing.”

“So they're ‘uncoupling’— their word—Comcast, MSNBC from NBC News. That means MSNBC has no resources at all. None. They're not going to be able to pay these people millions of dollars. Rachel Maddow, whatever she's making. NBC News is saying, ‘We don't want you around.’ Why? Because NBC News’s numbers, Lester Holt and the Today Show, are catastrophes because half the country equates NBC News with MSNBC, and they won't watch. So NBC is desperately trying to save the mothership of information, and they have to throw MSNBC overboard,” O’Reilly explained.

“And you know what's next?” O’Reilly asked. “The View,” he answered.

“ABC News is going to have to cut ties with The View. And you saw that today or yesterday when Sonny Hostin had to read a legal statement in the middle of a segment. The lawyers got in Whoopi Goldberg's ear and said, ‘We're bringing a statement in on a teleprompter.’ She reads it. So, it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.”

