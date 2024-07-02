Playback speed
Bombshell Ruling Spells BAD NEWS for Vax Pushers

The Vigilant Fox
Jul 02, 2024
32
Transcript

First Pfizer, now companies are getting SUED for pushing the deadly COVID-19 shots.

In a stunning verdict, a former BlueCross BlueShield employee who refused the company’s vaccine mandate was awarded nearly $700,000 in back pay and damages.

It gets even better.

The federal jury found the firing of the BlueCross employee, Tanja Benton, who cited religious beliefs against the vaccine mandate, to be an unjustifiable decision.

BlueCross BlueShield failed to “prove by a preponderance of the evidence either that it had offered a reasonable accommodation to Plaintiff or that it could not reasonably accommodate the Plaintiff’s religious beliefs without undue hardship,” the court stated.

Benton’s legal victory sends a powerful message to each and every employer who mandated the COVID shots.

Let this be one of many lawsuits to come hammering down on those who infringed on people’s religious beliefs.

Read the full story here.

32 Comments
