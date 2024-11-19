#10 - Bombshell autopsy study proves COVID vaccines are causing large numbers of deaths.

Powerful interests CENSORED this study TWICE, but now it has been peer-reviewed and published for the world to read.

Here's what the study found:

• 73.9% of the deaths (240 of 325) were DIRECTLY linked to vaccination, with physicians confirming the vaccine as a direct or significant contributor to death.

• Of the COVID vaccine-related deaths, sudden cardiac arrest (died suddenly) was the leading cause of death (35% of cases).

• COVID vaccine-related deaths occurred rapidly, averaging 14.3 days post-vaccination, with the majority occurring within a week.

• The study has officially been republished after passing peer review in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law.

• The study indicates the COVID jabs “must undergo an immediate Class I recall by the FDA to protect public safety.”

“I have now published the largest autopsy study ever in that circumstance where someone dies [suddenly after the vaccine], and they undergo an autopsy. And the answer is 73.9% of the time, it's directly due to the vaccine if they've taken it,” reported Dr. Peter McCullough.

“The next athlete who has a cardiac arrest, the next actor or actress that has a stroke, or the next loved one that suddenly develops a heart attack or a cardiac problem out of the blue, it is likely due to the vaccine.”

#9 - A resurfaced video shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressing empathy for RFK Jr.'s belief that vaccines can cause autism.

“Something happened in 1989.”

#8 - Jen Psaki PANICS When Reminded That the Current HHS Secretary Is Not a Doctor Either

“Let's not forget — we had a nominee for HHS secretary [Xavier Becerra] in THIS administration who had never dealt with health care before being nominated.”

#7 - Twitter Files Exposed a ‘Military-Grade Censorship Operation’ by the U.S. Government

Michael Shellenberger: “The evidence shows that both the CIA and the FBI interfered in the 2020 election in multiple ways.”

#6 - Elon Musk’s X Corp. Intervenes in Bankruptcy Case of Alex Jones’ Infowars with Surprise Filing

#5 - Don Jr. Issues Dire Warning About WW3

#4 - More Evidence of a Leaker Inside the Trump Transition Team Emerges

#3 - Dana White perfectly articulates why he will never see a doctor for his general health again.

#2 - Trump Calls for Investigation Into Iowa Pollster Who Predicted Him Losing

#1 - Trump Confirms He Will Declare ‘National Emergency’ and Use Military to Deport Illegal Immigrants

BONUS #1 - Bill Maher Delivers a Brutal Reality Check to Snobby White Liberals

BONUS #2 - Ron Paul: If Trump Didn’t Send Musk to Talk with the Iranians…He Should!

BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #4 - Measles and Measles Vaccines: 14 Things to Consider

BONUS #5 - DISTURBING: Google AI Threatens Student with Bone-Chilling Message

