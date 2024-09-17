BREAKING: Governor DeSantis Moves Trump Assassination Case Under State Jurisdiction

This means that Ryan Routh can be prosecuted for attempted murder, not just federal charges.

The Governor explained his rationale, saying, "In my judgment, it's not in the best interest of our state or our nation that the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump [are] leading this investigation, especially when the most serious, straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law, but not federal law."

DeSantis has directed state agencies "to move expeditiously and to provide full transparency to the public."

He emphasized that the public deserves to know the truth about the assassination attempt, stating, "In addition to holding the suspect accountable, the public deserves to know the truth about how this assassination came to be."

