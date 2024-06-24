In a stunning turn of events, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing him to walk free after enduring five grueling years in a British prison.
Assange faces accusations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona, Justice Department official Matthew McKenzie confirmed that Assange will appear in court at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET on Tuesday) to enter his guilty plea. Post-proceedings, Assange is expected to return to Australia, his homeland.
For over a decade, Assange has waged a relentless battle against extradition to the U.S. Now, his imminent return to Australia signifies not just a personal victory but a powerful triumph for free speech.
Telling the truth is a crime that Assange spent how many years confined for?
How is he ever going to get back all the years he lost?
Who will punish all the British judges, prosecutors and the American Department of Justice?
Praise God! It’s about time!