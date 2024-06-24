In a stunning turn of events, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing him to walk free after enduring five grueling years in a British prison.

Assange faces accusations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona, Justice Department official Matthew McKenzie confirmed that Assange will appear in court at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET on Tuesday) to enter his guilty plea. Post-proceedings, Assange is expected to return to Australia, his homeland.

For over a decade, Assange has waged a relentless battle against extradition to the U.S. Now, his imminent return to Australia signifies not just a personal victory but a powerful triumph for free speech.

