#10 - British advisors to Kamala Harris have been caught plotting to "kill Musk's Twitter," and now Elon Musk is saying, "This is war."

This damning discovery was uncovered by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi.

The report reveals that it’s England—not Russia—involved in real election interference.

It starts with leaked documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a group linked to the British Labour Party, showing a plan to take down X.

Their "annual priorities" mission is clear: "Kill Musk's Twitter." Alongside that is "advertising focus," which means a harassment and shaming campaign to scare away advertisers and drain X's revenue.

Morgan McSweeney, a key figure behind British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's rise to power, is leading this effort. The report suggests that he is aiming to replicate the success he had in the U.K., using narrative control, political influence, and censorship to shape the outcome of the 2024 election.

The leaks also show that CCDH is pushing for new laws to control "misinformation"—all under the guise of combating disinformation while actually trying to manipulate U.S. legislation.

This report is damning, and it shows how much the world's most powerful people hate free speech and the open flow of ideas.

Anyone claiming to combat "misinformation," at this point, is clearly your enemy, not your friend.

For more details, check out Paul D. Thacker’s full report:

#9 - Bill Maher Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit... For Saying Trump Banged Laura Loomer

Bill Maher just got dinged by one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters ... he's being sued for a whopping $150 million by Laura Loomer for saying on national TV that she slept with the 45th president.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... Loomer named Maher and HBO as defendants in her suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, claiming that the "Real Time With Bill Maher" host besmirched her good name on his HBO show.

Loomer -- a conservative investigative journalist and close Trump ally -- says Maher made the "false, malicious, and defamatory" statements about her during his 'Real Time' broadcast on September 13, 2024.

In the episode, Maher told his viewers, "I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type. We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who's Trump f***ing? Because I said, you know, it's not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer."

Read More: https://www.tmz.com/2024/10/22/bill-maher-hbo-sued-laura-loomer-donald-trump-defamation/

#8 - Elon Musk breaks his silence on abortion.

He says if the baby is viable outside the womb, then aborting it is “murder.”

He called out the fearmongering that tells women that getting pregnant is one of the worst things that can happen to them in life.

In reality, Musk says that having children is a blessing, and it “will make you happier than anything else in your life ever.”

#7 - Judges Allow Overseas Voters to Cast Ballots in Swing States Despite Never Living There

#6 - WHO Chief Doubles Down on Free Speech Crackdown

#5 - John Stewart shuts down Tim Walz after he says Taylor Swift and Dick Cheney in the same breath.

#4 - CNN drops brutal fact check on Tim Walz.

Walz claimed that Trump “lost more manufacturing jobs than any president in American history.”

Daniel Dale responded to Walz’s comments, saying, “If you’re going to say something is simply factual, it should be factual. This is NOT true.”

Clip: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1848740239470178329?t=wuaAOzfb1yx12oxMrYUe0Q&s=19

#3 - Kamala’s Plagiarism Scandal Takes a Shocking Turn

#2 - Voters in Tarrant County, Texas, are reporting that the voting machines are flipping their votes from Trump to Kamala Harris.

"Reports were that people who selected Trump on the screen were seeing Harris on the printed ballot." - This is according to Tarrant GOP Chair @Bo_French_TX.

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1848512585626239476

#1 - Donald Trump will appear on Joe Rogan’s show, which is set to be filmed in Austin, Texas on Friday, according to Politico.

During a previous episode, Rogan admitted that life was better off under Trump.

Credit: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1848786967062016343

