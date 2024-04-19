The mRNA COVID-19 shots “should be completely banned! If they’re going to be used for anything, it has to be what they are, gene therapies,” says renowned oncologist and professor Angus Dalgleish, known for his research in cancer and HIV/AIDS.

In an interview with Dr. John Campbell, Dalgleish declared there is a “fundamental flaw” with COVID-19 shots, and the flaw is that “it carries on for an indeterminate period of time.”

What that means is the modified mRNA containing N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) allows the mRNA in the COVID shots to last in the body for an indefinite period of time, leading to an uncontrolled amount of spike protein production.

The bottom line: There is a great likelihood that the shots are causing cancer.

Join 55K+ subscribers and 875K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.

• Spike protein inhibits the activity of tumor suppressor genes.

• Spike protein interferes with BRCA, which keeps ovarian and breast cancer in check.

• The N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) in itself leads to immune suppression. Without the immune system working in full force, it creates conditions conducive to rapid cancer growth—or what some people refer to as “turbo cancer.”

As such, Prof. Dalgleish says:

“You should never use them [mRNA shots] in the general population as vaccines because they’re not.”

“They [COVID shots] should be completely banned!”

Watch the full interview:

Leave a comment