#10 - Patient with stage four prostate cancer gets his PSA score down to remission levels after regularly taking ivermectin.

The media once mocked this drug as nothing more than “horse dewormer.”

The doctors were surprised by “how quickly” he got better with “no problem/side effects at all.”

In a letter, the patient wrote to Dr. William Makis:

“I combined your protocol for ivermectin along with the chemo treatments. We reached our goal of bringing my PSA score down to 0.02 quite quickly. Doctors were surprised at how quickly this happened. They do not know that I was taking ivermectin.”

Dr. Makis responded: “It's often better that way. 😉”

In a similarly stunning fashion, cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.

One patient had a grim future, and then something remarkable happened. This man had stage four prostate cancer and tried all the conventional protocols before doctors told him that there was nothing they could do.

Then, he started taking ivermectin…

Within six months, the metastatic lesions began to disappear, and in less than a year, “he was out dancing for four hours” three nights per week, according to Dr. Ruddy.

A similar scenario unfolded for another man named Eddie. He was also in bad shape.

Eddie was diagnosed with two unresectable esophageal tumors that surgeons wouldn’t go near. He was a smoker, couldn’t swallow, and had lost 40 pounds in a year and a half.

“Within a couple of weeks, he sounded stronger. He could swallow. He had gained six pounds. His voice was better,” reported Dr. Ruddy.

Several weeks later, Dr. Ruddy said to Eddie, “You need to get a scan.”

Guess what happened?

“We got the scan. No tumors. Gone. Gone,” Dr. Ruddy said with astonishment. “The problem was that he had sold his fishing boat. That was the biggest problem. He was getting better. His tumor was gone. Now he’s got to buy another fishing boat … I was like, ‘Well, now, that’s interesting.’”

#9 - Biden-Kamala Regime Burns $1 BILLION in FEMA Funds to Resettle Illegal Immigrants Over Disaster Relief

Hurricane Helene victims are now suffering because, over the past two years, FEMA has funneled more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars away from American disaster relief efforts — and into the pockets of illegal immigrants.

For the second consecutive year, FEMA has implemented Immediate Needs Funding, putting long-term recovery projects on hold due to a severe shortage in the Disaster Relief Funds (DRF), according to a report from NRDC last month.

With over 614 major disaster declarations still open, some dating back nearly two decades, the agency’s decision to prioritize illegal immigration over American disaster victims has people furious.

FEMA estimates it will fall $7 billion short of the funds needed to manage new disasters, thanks to reckless financial decisions.

READ MORE: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/biden-kamala-regime-burns-1-billion-fema-funds/

#8 - North Carolina Flood Victim Tells Kamala to Take Her $750 and “Wipe Your A$$ with It!”

“Kamala Harris, we don’t want you here. We don’t want your party here in North Carolina. If you’re a Democrat and you live in North Carolina, good for you. But this woman is given illegal immigration, patients, more rights to be entitled to be called American, thousands of dollars in food stamps, loads of money in their pockets, and she’s going to give the people in the mountains $750 dollars. You can take that money and go wipe your ass with it, Kamala!”

READ MORE: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/suffering-hurricane-helene-survivor-tells-kamala-take-her/

#7 - Union boss who threatened to ‘cripple’ economy lives in luxe 7,000-square-foot mansion

Harold Daggett — the union boss who has vowed to “cripple” the US economy if ports don’t ban automation and raise dockworkers’ wages sharply — had a Bentley convertible parked outside his sprawling mansion in New Jersey this week, exclusive photos obtained by The Post reveal. Photos taken by drone on Tuesday show the British luxury car parked with its top up outside what appears to be a five-car garage that’s connected to his 7,136-square-foot, Tudor-style home by a covered skyway. The hulking, two-story mansion — located on a 10-acre property in Sparta, a leafy enclave 50 miles west of New York City — encircles a spacious backyard patio with an amoeba-shaped pool. A covered outdoor bar is situated next to what appears to be a massive, brick pizza oven. A gate on the far side of the patio opens toward what looks like a free-standing sauna surrounded by a spacious wooden deck. A expansive swathe of forest surrounds the property on all sides. The posh compound is nestled in a picturesque section of the Garden State near the Delaware Water Gap, where five-bedroom homes list for as much as $6 million, according to Zillow.

READ MORE: https://nypost.com/2024/10/02/business/harold-daggetts-sprawling-nj-mansion-has-bentley-5-car-garage-and-guest-house/

#6 - WNBA Ratings Plummet Without Caitlin Clark

The WNBA is feeling the effects of not having their dynamic rookie in any more postseason games after the Indiana Fever was eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

Sunday’s Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the top-seeded New York Liberty had 929,000 viewers on ABC.

That figure was the League’s most-watched semifinal game in 22 years.

Great news, right? Wrong.

That figure is only half the 1.8 million viewers Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever drew in their playoff opener against the Connecticut Sun.

READ MORE: https://www.totalprosports.com/wnba/report-wnba-playoff-tv-ratings-revealed-without-caitlin-clark-and-its-not-good/

#5 - Elderly couple found dead hugging each other in bed after Hurricane Helene.

This heartbreaking tale comes from their grandson, John Savage.

Jerry Savage, 78, and his wife Marcia, 74, were sheltering at home in Beech Island, South Carolina, as winds up to 140mph hit. Their grandson, John, checked on them after hearing branches snap. "They were both fine, the dog was fine," he said.

Minutes later, a huge tree crashed onto their bedroom, killing them. "All you could see was ceiling and tree," John recalled.

The family believes it was "God's plan" for them to go together. John added, "Grandpa heard the tree snap and tried to protect Grandma."

Jerry and Marcia were married for over 50 years. "They loved each other to their dying day," John said.

Read the original story: https://news.sky.com/story/hurricane-helene-couple-found-dead-hugging-each-other-in-bed-after-hurricane-13227033

#4 - Police In Asheville, North Carolina Threaten Hurricane Helene Victims WITH ARREST For Trying To Save Their Belongings

Hurricane Victim: “This is how city of Asheville police department treat business owners that lost everything and trying to salvage what little bit of stuff that we have left and threatening to take us to jail but are letting non business owners and sightseers walk around as they pleased.”

Police: “If I have to come back out over here, — The jail is processing, all right?”

Hurricane Victim: “You're threatening to take me to jail for trying to get our stuff off our property so the crackheads don't get it”

Credit: @WallStreetApes

#3 - Trump Makes Surprising Gains in Ultra-Liberal City

#2 - Scott Jennings leaves CNN panel speechless as he torches Tim Walz's lame excuse of being "too dumb to tell the truth."

This is glorious.

Jennings quickly pointed out that “everybody seems to be worried” about Trump and Vance's dishonesty, but nobody is looking at Tim Walz, “who gave the most disastrous response to a question about his own dishonesty, about being in Tiananmen Square that I've ever heard in a debate.”

Walz made claims that he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. However, he admitted during the VP debate that he "misspoke" and called himself a "knucklehead" for doing so.

Jennings is not happy with that answer.

“He also did the same thing with Dan Bash when questioned about dishonesty a couple of months ago. And effectively, what he has said is, ‘Sorry, guys, I'm too dumb to tell the truth.’ I mean, he called himself a knucklehead. I have bad grammar. This is a guy who holds himself up to be a schoolteacher and a coach. Is that the life lesson he's giving the kids that are under his care?” he asked.

“We spend 99% of our time going down rabbit holes about Vance and Trump and honesty in campaigns, and we spend no time, no time at all, holding Walz and Harris to the same standard, and I don't understand it.”

Jennings nailed it. This is 56 seconds well worth watching.

#1 - Tucker Carlson Releases Never-Before-Seen Footage of Trump Assassination Attempt

Jack Posobiec writes, “This is some of the rawest footage we've ever seen of those moments. The camera was in the line of fire.”

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/hes-on-the-roof-tucker-carlson-releases-shocking-unseen-footage-of-trump-assassination-attempt/

BONUS #1 - South Carolina Hero Pilot Threatened with Arrest for Rescuing Flood Victims

BONUS #2 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #3 - Several US cities start hitting the pause button on water fluoridation after federal judge rules that it poses an “unreasonable risk” to children.

For years, people were called “conspiracy theorists” for pointing out that fluoridation might have harmful effects on health, particularly children's brain development.

But that’s no longer the case, as U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s ruling has forced cities to rethink the practice. The court found that fluoridation at current levels could harm children’s IQ.

Rick North, of the Fluoride Action Network, said, “Fluoridation is a house of cards and it’s going to fall. It’s only a matter of when. Our job is to make the wind blow.”

As North put it, "No one has to wait for the EPA… it’s time to take matters into your own hands," encouraging local officials to halt water fluoridation.

So far, four US cities with a combined population of 550,000 people have halted the practice of water fluoridation. It's likely that many more are to come.

