#10 - Cancer remission achieved with low-cost drug, a jaw-dropping case series reveals.

3 patients experienced complete remission after regularly taking fenbendazole.

But the cancer industry seems to hate it because it only costs about $11 per week.

Fenbendazole (FBZ) is a medicine originally designed to treat worms and parasites in animals. Its sister drugs, Mebendazole and Albendazole, have had remarkable success treating similar ailments in humans with few side effects.

The case series highlights the remarkable stories of three cancer patients who achieved miraculous recoveries with fenbendazole after exhausting all conventional therapies.

After analyzing these cases, the abstract concluded, “FBZ appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies.”

Adding to the growing evidence in support of fendendazole’s use case against cancer, an Oklahoma man credited his miraculous cancer recovery to the pet med after overcoming terminal small cell lung cancer, defying a less than 1% survival rate and leaving doctors baffled.

This story is truly remarkable. Watch.

