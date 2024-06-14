In a heated exchange, Candace Owens confronted Piers Morgan over his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, accusing him of promoting misinformation. The clash erupted when Morgan attempted to downplay the mistakes he made with his prior statements.

“Do not take my one clarification about the ability of a vaccine to prevent transmission should not be seen as some great mea culpa [error],” Morgan stated.

Owens was quick to counter: “That’s a huge mea culpa, Piers. That’s a huge, huge mea culpa because that means you want people to go out and get an experimental vaccine in their arms and encourage them not to listen to independent voices that were saying, ‘Hold on.’ That’s a huge mea culpa. People died from the vaccine.”

Watch:

Owens didn’t stop there, listing the array of COVID-19 lies promoted by the likes of Morgan and others. She says they lied about:

• Vaccine deaths

• Blood clots

• Miscarriages

• Menstrual harms

• Ocular clots (can cause blindness)

• 6 ft social distancing

• etc.

“I want to be clear for people watching this,” Owens announced. “He [Piers Morgan] is saying, still get it. I’m saying, still don’t. Just so you can hear a different opinion. Do not allow the government to put that in your arm. God’s system works. The government is not fixing you in any regard.”

Watch the full debate:

