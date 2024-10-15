#10 - CBS News Caught in Another HUGE Scandal

First, the “60 Minutes” crew deceptively edited out Kamala's word salad answer on Israel to make her look better.

Now the media giant has been caught cutting “five important minutes” out of Speaker Speaker Mike Johnson's interview with the outlet.

He brought the receipts.

The clip below proves CBS edited out the entirety of Mike Johnson's first-hand perspective on the Biden-Harris regime's disastrous response to Hurricane Helene.

What actually made it to air is downright fraudulent. Watch.

Next, Speaker Johnson revealed that CBS had the audacity to completely cut out the moment when he called out the Biden-Harris administration for suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia—simply for trying to clean up the state's voter rolls “so non-American citizens can't vote there.”

Speaker Johnson questioning why the heck the Biden administration would do such a thing never made it to air.

The final act of censorship Speaker Johnson exposed was when CBS discarded nearly two full minutes of his remarks on ballot harvesting and the 16 million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border under the Biden-Harris regime.

“CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity,” Speaker Johnson said.

#9 - A peer-reviewed study has just found 55 undeclared elements, including 11 heavy metals, in the COVID-19 injections.

This is alarming because most of these specific elements are known to be harmful to the body.

“…among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

“In all brands, we found boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium and hafnium.”

The researchers found it “extremely unlikely” that these elements would be found across various brands of COVID vaccines by accident, pointing to the possibility of a very dark theory.

Watch the video below for more details.

#8 - NYPD admits they are now seeing migrant gangs from Venezuela growing more powerful and bold.

The gang is using kids to avoid jail, and they're recruiting in shelters.

#7- Critically Injured Trump Supporters Break Silence on Assassination Attempt

#6 - ABC Busts Kamala for Trump Dance Hoax; Harris Mocked Medical Emergencies

#5 - Doctor Discovers Bizarre ‘Blinking Lights’ in COVID Shot

#4 - Feds Admit: Child Sex Trafficking Reports Triple under Harris and Biden

#3 - Harris campaign in talks with Joe Rogan about possible podcast interview.

#2 - Rap Legend Lord Jamar Rips Kamala Harris: ‘She’s Insulting to Black People… She Thinks We Are Stupid’

#1 - Trump calls the Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait fake news right to his face at the Economic Club of Chicago event.

BONUS #3 - Cancer Researcher Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

BONUS #4 - Longtime Democrat Fires Off a Dire Warning to America

BONUS #5 - Whoopi Goldberg loses her mind on “The View” after Trump humiliates her during campaign rally.

