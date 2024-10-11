#10 - CBS Caught in HUGE Scandal as Kamala Harris Campaign CRUMBLES

Now, legendary journalist Catherine Herridge is calling out her former employer, telling the network to release the full, unedited transcript.

CBS looked guilty after Herridge pointed out that there was a “precedent” for CBS to release full transcripts, considering that the network did precisely that in its interviews with Donald Trump and Bill Barr.

“Full transcript = journalistic transparency,” Herridge added.

As this development evolves into a full-blown scandal, the Harris campaign is left scrambling, saying, “We do not control CBS’s production decisions and refer questions to CBS.”

Donald Trump is even chiming in, labeling CBS’s actions as “election interference.”

CBS's ongoing silence on the controversy has left many wondering what else they might be hiding that could further harm Harris.

Big shout-out to @MazeMoore for spotting CBS’s deceptive editing and exposing it to the world.

Read More: https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2024/10/10/catherine-herridge-spills-the-tea-on-cbs-over-kamala-interview-editing-scandal-n2180385

See More Revealing Stories Below:

#9 - Professor Suspended After Calling For Male Trump Supporters To Be "Lined Up And Shot"

Realising his bat shit crazy rantings we’re being filmed, he quickly added, “Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that.”

Too late bud.

The University suspended the professor after the video went viral, issuing a statement that read, “[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave.

Read More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/professor-suspended-after-calling-male-trump-supporters-be-lined-and-shot#google_vignette

#8 - The Afghan national the FBI arrested for plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day terrorist attack worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was one of the millions of foreigners Joe Biden brought into the country unvetted. Many of the illegal migrants entering the US do not have any identification papers.

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/revealed-afghan-arrested-for-plotting-election-day-terror-attack-was-cia-security-guard/

#7 - Local Official Collapses, Dies After Testifying About BioLab Fire in Georgia

#6 - Keith Olbermann Calls for Elon Musk’s Deportation During Unhinged Rant

#5 - A century of evidence reveals vaccines as the culprits behind sudden infant death syndrome, with the government orchestrating a massive cover-up.

#4 - Trump announces he will “make interest on car loans fully deductible.”

This means that Americans will be able to deduct the full amount of interest paid on car loans from their taxable income.

“This will stimulate massive domestic auto production and make car ownership dramatically more affordable for millions and millions of working American families,” Trump said.

Clip: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1844459617407177182

#3 - Mainstream News Outlet Reports That Democrats Are Hitting the ‘Panic Button’ with Kamala Harris’s Campaign

#2 - Gov. Ron DeSantis Shuts Down Kamala Harris Playing Politics With Hurricanes

"[Harris] has no role in this process."

“All the storms I've dealt with under this administration, she has never called in Florida or offered any support. She's trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign."

Clip: https://x.com/SquawkCNBC/status/1844354447490646271?t=FOnmRGWRtqdztwGzM1J5hw&s=19

#1 - Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Backs Donald Trump for President, Calls on Elon Musk’s Help in Revealing the Epstein Client List

This development comes after Elon Musk suggested that many of Kamala Harris's puppet masters happen to be on the Epstein client list.

This is why they’re terrified of a Trump victory because if he wins, the Epstein client list is coming out, Musk said.

Virginia wrote on X to Elon:

@elonmusk - I am Virginia Roberts, I know [the Epstein client list]. I met Trump when I worked at Mar-a-Lago… hopefully our new president..again!

Much to be tight lipped about on the list but also wary who I tell. Only someone of your candour who knows what to do with this information could help. What are your thoughts & plans about setting things right in the billionaires playboy club?

Please DM for more. Thank you, V [Virginia]

Please help Virginia get this message to @ElonMusk.

