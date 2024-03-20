Seventy-five years. That’s how long Pfizer and the FDA tried to hide the Pfizer documents from public view — long after just about everyone affected is dead. It wasn’t until renowned attorney Aaron Siri led a FOIA case against the FDA that a federal judge ordered the documents to be released in 108 days, the same amount of time it took the FDA to approve the COVID-19 injections.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a taxpayer-funded federal agency responsible for gathering and disseminating public health information, has chosen to follow Pfizer’s example by withholding pertinent information from public view.

Just recently, the health agency published a 148-page report on myocarditis after COVID-19 injection. However, it seems that there is something very damning that they’re trying to hide because every single word is redacted.

“148 pages. The entire thing is redacted. What good does a study do if there’s nothing there?” asked registered nurse and Republican member of the Arizona State Senate Janae Shamp during a recent coronavirus committee hearing.

World-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough responded by declaring that we’re witnessing an “active cover-up” of a “colossal consumer product safety debacle.”

“Pfizer recorded 1223 deaths with their product within 90 days of release. People were calling Pfizer in desperation, watching their family members die after taking the vaccine.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. Weighs In

Attorney and independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. sounded off on the CDC Tuesday, blasting the health agency’s decision to withhold its 148-page myocarditis report from the public.

He said, “The level of arrogance and contempt for the public in releasing a 100% redacted document is staggering. The CDC is thumbing their nose at the Freedom of Information Act,” hinting that full or partial disclosure of the previously-redacted information is inevitable.

Kennedy continued. “Without transparency, there is no such thing as democracy. When I’m President, the CDC won’t get to decide what the public can see. Everything will be out in the open, and you won’t need a FOIA request to read any taxpayer-funded data.”