Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a series of shocking remarks on Trump’s 34-count felony conviction during a heated debate with comic Dave Smith.

Cuomo stated, “I agree with your [Smith’s] analysis of the case,” referring to Smith's description of the guilty verdict as “appalling” and a “glorified misdemeanor that they turned into 34 felonies.”

Echoing Smith’s sentiment, Cuomo said, “This was a misdemeanor that was trumped up to felonies. To call it 34 counts is laughable because the 34 counts are different checks that were signed to pay back Cohen.”

“I think it was a case that should not have been brought. And it was brought for the wrong reasons,” Cuomo added.

Watch and listen to his full commentary on the matter:

Watch the Full Video: