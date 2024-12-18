#10 - Congress’s new spending bill TURBOCHARGES Covid-like powers for future pandemics.

This includes mask mandates, vaccine passports, expanded emergency powers, gain-of-function research, and even liability shields for mRNA vaccine makers.

This news comes as Governor Gavin Newsom declares a “bird flu emergency” in California.

Attorney Tom Renz reported on X, “Congressional spending bill is a big pharma gift extending and expanding COVID emergency powers to other pandemics and even reiterating mRNA vaccine immunity!”

“We are evaluating the details of this 1500+ page monstrosity, but it dramatically expands federal power for plandemic response and funds it all further. This bill WILL set up for the next plandemic and potentially make the next response even worse than the response to COVID.”

#9 - EX-CDC Director Calls on Congress to END The Liability Shield for Vaccine Makers

“These companies have to be able to be held liable for their products like any other company,” said former CDC Director Robert Redfield as he called on Congress to repeal the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act.

Repealing the act would strip pharmaceutical companies of their liability shield, forcing them to be accountable for injuries caused by their products. While he acknowledged the law was “well-intended” when enacted under Reagan, Redfield stated bluntly that it “doesn’t work.”

Redfield also criticized the overselling of COVID vaccines, claiming their safety and efficacy were exaggerated to compel public compliance. “The vaccines clearly were oversold,” he said, adding that they never should have been mandated, as many lost their jobs and livelihoods over them.

Senator Ron Johnson described the situation as even more “sinister” than what Dr. Redfield described, accusing health agencies of sabotaging early treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to protect Pfizer and Moderna’s profits.

“You can’t get an emergency use authorization on a vaccine” if an effective therapy already exists, Johnson explained, claiming this strategy cleared the path for the COVID jabs while crushing potentially life-saving treatments.

“That [the suppression of early treatment] paved the way for the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. And then it was full speed ahead,” Johnson lamented.

#8 - Michael Cohen Turns Heads on CNN: Trump Is RIGHT About Media Lies

In a jaw-dropping moment on CNN, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney turned critic, admitted what Trump supporters have been saying for years: the legacy media is riddled with sloppy, agenda-driven journalism.

This conversation was a reaction to the recent news that President-elect Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News, resulting in a $15 million settlement. The lawsuit stemmed from anchor George Stephanopoulos’s inaccurate on-air assertion that Trump had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Cohen, who famously flipped on Trump, didn’t hold back as he detailed a handful of the “hundred” lies the media spread about him during his time as a Trump ally.

“Look, I was the recipient of more than 100 lies, and I understand what Trump is doing in terms of changing the way defamation cases are brought in this country.

“You may remember the allegations. I was in Prague—never been to Prague. I was in Czechoslovakia. I paid $10 million to Kompromatz. I have a house next to Putin in Sochi. None of this is true.

“On top of that, there was another one that came out as an example where I allegedly was paid 400,000 by Poroshenko to create a meeting between him and Donald Trump during the presidency. That is also not true.”

Cohen’s comments back up Trump’s long-standing claim that the media is packed with fake news aimed at smearing him and his allies.

Delivering a final blow, Cohen said, “I think that media has to do their job. They need to get the facts right.”

#7 - Aaron Rodgers drops a brutal PSA on ESPN to all his haters.

“Say whatever the f*** you want about me but before you do … state your vax status … because then when you say things about me people can be like, ‘Oh you are captured by the multi-billion dollar psyop and you’re still upset about it.’”

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1869357594571358629

#6 - Joe Biden Targets Pelosi and Coup Leaders in Stunning Act of Revenge

With Nancy Pelosi stuck in the hospital recovering from a broken hip, Biden is floating the idea of banning members of Congress from trading stocks while in office.

He stated, “I think we should be changing the law that we have to abide by at the federal level—that nobody, nobody in the Congress should be able to make money in the stock market while they’re in the Congress.”

However, Fox News host Jesse Watters isn’t buying Biden’s timing, saying that this isn’t about fighting corruption but “getting retribution.” He reported.

“Biden didn’t want to ban Congress from insider trading during his entire 50-year career in D.C., but a month before he leaves, he gives Nancy a little gift. This isn’t about stopping corruption. It’s about getting retribution.”

“So if Nancy wants to get rich in the House, she might have to do it the old-fashioned way, peddling influence like the Big Guy.”

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#5 - BUSTED: ‘The View’ Co-Host May Face Criminal Investigation

#4 - Thomas Massie rips Speaker Mike Johnson as he gets another prediction right.

He writes, “People call me "NostraThomas" for accurately predicting @SpeakerJohnson would use the Christmas recess to force a massive spending bill through Congress. After claiming he would not, Johnson is embracing a D.C. tradition that's nearly as old as decorating Christmas trees.”

#3 - More Bad News for MSNBC as They Hemorrhage Viewers and Are Now Losing to NewsNation

Already dealing with sustained post-election ratings woes, MSNBC witnessed yet another embarrassment over the weekend when it finished behind the plucky TV startup NewsNation in the key advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the liberal cable news network averaged just 17,000 viewers in the key demo on Saturday between the hours of noon and 7 p.m. ET. In comparison, NewsNation’s programming attracted an audience of 23,000 in the 25-54 demographic in that same time period.

Read More: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/msnbc-ratings-newsnation-donald-trump-b2666544.html

#2 - Peter Hotez blames “organized” anti-vaxxers for causing 200,000 American deaths by convincing people COVID shots weren’t safe.

“My estimate is 200,000 Americans needlessly perished because they refused the COVID vaccines. They were victims of this.”

“I still pin most of the blame on an organized anti-vaccine movement that targeted people, that had convinced them that the COVID vaccine wasn’t safe… But most of the blame still goes to this organized anti-vaccine movement.”

Just a reminder: Hotez turned down a $2.6 million offer to debate RFK Jr. on vaccine science, with the money going to the charity of his choice.

Instead of engaging in scientific debate, he preemptively BLOCKS anyone he disagrees with.

#1 - The Omnibus bill may be pulled off the House floor due to pressure from @elonmusk, per Fox News.

"A post on 𝕏 by Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the Capitol….One source said the bill is now bleeding support from the GOP."

Credit: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1869492140172333433

Share

BONUS #1 - Joy Behar FUMES at Trump Over COVID Lies She Still Believes

BONUS #2 - Vatican on the Brink of Bankruptcy: Report

BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #4 - Ex-Secret Service Agent Warns of Major Attack on Trump Before Inauguration

BONUS #5 - Cancer Surgeon Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow this page (@VigilantFox) before you go.

In other news, a tsunami of devastating reports has come crashing down on the COVID shots. See more details on that below:

Leave a comment