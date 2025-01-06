#10 - The COVID “vaccines” damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health, as confirmed by a recent wave of eye-opening studies.

The shots increase your risk of:

Ischemic stroke (+44%) Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%) Transient ischemic attack (+67%) Myelitis (+165%) Myasthenia gravis (+71%) Alzheimer’s (+22.5%) Cognitive impairment (+137.7%) Depression (+68.3%) Anxiety disorders (+43.9%) Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher writes, “The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al., Morz and Mikami et al., and over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.”

“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history,” Hulscher says.

Follow Nicolas Hulscher for more breaking news and analysis on the COVID-19 injections.

#9 - Bill Maher and Actor Jon Cryer Get Into a Heated Debate Over Gender-Affirming Care for Kids

MAHER: “You can't rewrite the world so that every baby is just a jump ball.”

CRYER: “Being left handed was suppressed for thousands of years amongst human beings … People just stopped training themselves to be right handed. This has happened societally before and that's the closest analog that I can think of.”

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1876026685377634676

#8 - The View’s Sunny Hostin compares “January 6” to the Holocaust and slavery, calling it an “atrocity” that must never be forgotten.

“You don’t move on because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history.”

“And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery. We need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget and erase.”

#7 - Cyber expert Mike Benz believes the FBI DELIBERATELY blurred the eyes of the J6 pipe bomber to obscure his identity.

He writes, “In 2021, I spent literally hundreds of hours on the Jan 6 pipe bomber. One thing I never published until now still bothers me to this day: I believe the FBI, in addition to nuking the frame rate on the DNC security camera, blurred the eyes so no one could ID based on biometrics.”

#6 - Migrants 3.5 Times More Likely to Be Arrested For Sex Crimes in UK Than British Citizens

New figures released by the UK government have revealed that foreign nationals are twice as likely to be arrested for crimes compared to British citizens, and 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for sexual offences.

The statistics were compiled by the Centre for Migration Control using data from police forces, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“Foreigners were 3.5 times as likely to be arrested for sex offences as British suspects, based on a rate of nearly 165 arrests per 100,000 of the migrant population against 48 per 100,000 for Britons,” reports the Telegraph.

Over a quarter (26.1 per cent) of arrests for sexual offences in the first 10 months of last year were foreign migrants, who make up around 9 per cent of the population.

Read More: https://modernity.news/2025/01/06/migrants-3-5-times-more-likely-to-be-arrested-for-sex-crimes-in-uk-than-british-citizens/

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#5 - Canadian dictator Justin Trudeau announces resignation in disgrace. Pierre Poilievre responds.

“Over the last nine years, all Liberal politicians actively worked to pass into law the job-killing, inflationary carbon tax, a tax that Carney endorsed in his book.

“All supported a law quadrupling the tax over the next five years. All voted for or actively supported Trudeau’s out-of-control spending, debt, and immigration. All passed Trudeau’s housing policies that doubled the cost of homes.

“All Liberal politicians helped pass catch-and-release bail and house arrest for the most rampant re-offenders, policies that increased violent crime by 50%, gun crime by 116%, and hate crime by 250%. So, given that Liberal MPs and leadership contenders unanimously supported everything Trudeau has done, why dump him now, right before an election?

“Have they had a change of heart? Is it because they feel guilty that they doubled housing costs, hiked taxes, unleashed crime, broke immigration, and forced a quarter of the population into poverty? No. They continued supporting Trudeau when he did all of those things.

“No. Their only objection is that he is no longer popular enough to win an election and keep them in power. They want to protect their pensions and paychecks by sweeping their hated leader under the rug months before an election to trick you and then do it all over again.”

#4 - Is Big Pharma suppressing the truth about cancer? Survivor says ‘yes’

Fourteen years ago, Suzy Griswold was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After following traditional treatments, including surgery, doctors discovered cancer in her lymph nodes and a lung nodule, recommending more surgery, chemo, and radiation. Instead, Griswold turned to Gerson Therapy, a natural approach focused on detoxification and cellular healing.

Developed by Dr. Max Gerson during WWII, the therapy emphasized alkalinity and oxygenation, promoting an environment where cells could heal. Griswold claims Gerson tried to introduce his methods in the U.S., but pharmaceutical companies and media interests shut it down to protect their profits.

“History repeats itself,” Griswold says, noting similar resistance to alternative therapies today.

Read the original story at Blaze Media.

#3 - Steve Bannon Slams Elon Musk for Algorithm Changes on X: “This is a Social Credit Score”

#2 - COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dose-Dependently Increase Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 121%

Risk by Number of Vaccine Doses:

1–2 Doses: Adjusted OR = 1.63 (95% CI: 1.08–2.46)

→ This corresponds to a 63% increased odds of COVID-19 infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.

3–4 Doses: Adjusted OR = 2.04 (95% CI: 1.35–3.08)

→ This corresponds to a 104% increased odds of COVID-19 infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.

5–7 Doses: Adjusted OR = 2.21 (95% CI: 1.07–4.56)

→ This corresponds to a 121% increased odds of COVID-19 infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Read more via Nic Hulscher.

#1 - Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to certify her own election loss.

Credit to @EndWokeness for the funny framing.

Share

BONUS #1 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection

BONUS #2 - Biden Quietly Bans Most Gas-Powered Tankless Water Heaters

BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #4 - Retired U.S. Navy Veteran Exposes the Dark Side of Shellback Initiation

BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow this page (@VigilantFox) before you go.

In other news, a young journalist by the name of

has exposed a government plot to deploy aerosolized “vaccines” using drones. See the disturbing details on that below:

Leave a comment