#10 - Woman fired for refusing the COVID jab wins a jaw-dropping $12 million jury verdict against her ex-employer.

Lisa Domski has secured a $12 million award after a federal jury ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan violated her religious beliefs.

This all started when Lisa Domski, a veteran IT specialist with over 30 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, was terminated for refusing to take the COVID-19 shots, citing her Catholic faith.

Domski’s lawyer, Jon Marko, argued that the firing was a clear case of religious discrimination. “Lisa refused to renounce her faith and beliefs and was wrongfully terminated from the only job she had ever known,” Marko stated after the verdict, adding, “The jury’s verdict today tells BCBSM that religious discrimination has no place in America.”

Domski’s $12 million award marks the largest amount a single individual has won after suing their former employer for COVID jab discrimination.

As it becomes common knowledge that the shots were not safe nor effective, expect more future lawsuits to swing in favor of those wrongly fired for refusing the COVID jabs.

#9 - Dr. Peter McCullough Calls On Trump to REPEAL the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act

This would strip Big Pharma of its liability shield, making them accountable for injuries caused by their products.

“Americans deserve safe vaccines. And when they are applied, the company should stand behind their products, and they should have this liability shield removed,” Dr. McCullough said.

Dr. McCullough also urged President-elect Trump to pull the COVID jabs off the market.

“They have not had the safety track record America wanted to see. And sadly, so many have suffered injuries, disabilities, and even death.”

#8 - Megyn Kelly drops the F-Bomb on insane Democrats pushing crazy leftist feminism.

“Until you get that through your thick, f—king head, you’ll keep losing!”

#7 - Col. Douglas Macgregor Delivers Powerful America-First Veterans Day Message

“Our military power now rests on the legacy of the Cold War. It is overstretched, undermanned, badly led, and the wrong fit for the 21st century.”

“If nothing is done to end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, there is a real potential for the destruction Americans see only on television to reach our shores.”

“Americans, we must make sure our fighting forces are not compelled to fight far from our shores when there may be no need to fight at all.”

“As we pause on Veterans Day to glance back over the long, destructive trail from World War I to today, Americans should remember the veterans of previous wars who believed they must conquer or die to protect American freedom and prosperity.”

#6 - Rasmussen's leading pollster, Mark Mitchell, says evidence suggests the Democrats tried and failed to steal the 2024 election.

Video: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1856071108946014526

#5 - General Flynn Shares Jaw-Dropping Letter to the Left

#4 - Kremlin Says Reports That Trump Spoke to Putin After the Election Are “Pure Fiction”

#3 - Vivek Ramaswamy goes on ABC News and delivers a stunning message to Democrats after Trump’s landslide victory.

#2 - Mark Cuban Just Deleted Every Tweet He Ever Made About Kamala Harris

#1 - People who weaponized the Department of Justice against Donald Trump are now terrified of the justice they are about to face.

Video: https://x.com/RonPaul/status/1856061023419072555

BONUS #1 - How ‘The View’ Killed Kamala’s Chances of Beating Trump

BONUS #2 - FEMA’s Massive Deployment in Michigan Sparks Speculation as Concerns Mount

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - Liberal Women Are Telling Each Other to Poison Men Who Voted for Trump

BONUS #5 - CNN’s Van Jones Drops Unexpected Truth Bomb on Air

