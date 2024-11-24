#10 - One of the most heavily vaxxed parts of America is now facing a heart attack crisis.

98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one COVID shot, and the data is not looking good.

A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County's 2.2 million residents.

2020: 11 excess heart attack deaths

2021: 75 excess heart attack deaths

2022: 111 excess heart attack deaths

2023: 147 excess heart attack deaths, a 1,236% increase compared to 2020.

Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County's population shrunk slightly.

Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, “So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.”

But that's not all. A bombshell autopsy study now proves COVID vaccines are causing large numbers of deaths.

Powerful interests CENSORED this study TWICE, but now it has been peer-reviewed and published for the world to read.

It reveals that 73.9% of the deaths (240 of 325) were DIRECTLY linked to vaccination, with physicians confirming the vaccine as a direct or significant contributor to death.

Dr. Peter McCullough joins the show to discuss.

#9 - Neil deGrasse Tyson embarrasses himself as Bill Maher exposes him as “part of the problem.”

#8 - Hillary Clinton exposed in yet another massive hoax.

#7 - Joe Rogan EXPLODES on The New York Times’ deranged “fact check” on RFK Jr.

#6 - General Flynn sends a dire warning ahead of Trump’s presidential return.

#5 - Damning report highlights growing intolerance and violence against Christians in Europe.

#4 - The Biden administration just made the border crisis even worse.

#3 - Bill O’Reilly drops a METEOR story, leaving NewsNation panel speechless.

#2 - Google AI threatens student with bone-chilling message.

#1 - Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy reveal DOGE blueprint to cut government waste.

BONUS #1 - Elon Musk’s X Corp. Intervenes in Bankruptcy Case of Alex Jones’ Infowars with Surprise Filing

BONUS #2 - NBC Guest Delivers Harsh Reality Check to Those Trashing RFK Jr.

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - Bill Maher ERUPTS on Yale Psychiatrist Urging Liberals to Cut Off Trump-Supporting Family Members

BONUS #5 - The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun

