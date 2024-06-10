Playback speed
COVID “Vaccines” Hit By New Bombshell

It seems that the “conspiracy theorists” were right again.
The Vigilant Fox
Jun 10, 2024
First, a court ruled that the COVID shots aren’t vaccines after all.

Now, the architect 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act is calling them “weapons of mass destruction.”

Dr. Francis Boyle says, “It is my expert opinion that ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).”

It seems that the dam is truly breaking, as this is a powerful statement from somebody with the authority to say it.

Watch or click here to read more.

The Vigilant Fox
