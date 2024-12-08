#10 - COVID “Vaccines” Hit By New Bombshell

First, a court ruled that the COVID shots aren’t vaccines after all.

Now, a new Florida lawsuit takes it even further, calling them “weapons of mass destruction.”

Dr. Francis Boyle states: “It is my expert opinion that ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).”

Dr. Boyle’s words hold tremendous weight because he is the architect of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act.

The lawsuit, filed on December 1, demands an immediate BAN on COVID-19 injections in Florida, claiming they violate multiple laws, including Florida’s Weapons of Mass Destruction statute, Fraud statute, and Medical Consent Law. The lawsuit also argues the shots are classified as bioweapons under state and federal definitions.

Leading the charge is Dr. Joseph Sansone, joined by a team of experts: Dr. Francis Boyle, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Rima Laibow, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Karen Kingston, and Dr. Avery Brinkley.

This lawsuit comes as a new study has just confirmed alarming levels of DNA contamination in the COVID-19 injection vials.

Dr. Sansone, the mastermind behind the lawsuit, adds that the COVID shots are a “threat to the human genome” and, therefore, a threat to “the future existence of our species.”

He joins the show to discuss. This is a jaw-dropping conversation.

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Joy Behar Dies Inside as John Fetterman Drops an Uncomfortable Reality on Her

#8 - James O’Keefe Drops Shocking New Video Exposing FEMA in North Carolina

#7 - Tony Blinken Pushes for Unimaginable Evil in Ukraine

#6 - Serial Liar Adam Schiff Officially Resigns From Congress Effective December 8

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.

#5 - UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder mocked and celebrated by far-left

#4 - Peter Hotez Sends an Ominous Message to the Trump administration.

#3 - WEF Document Seeks Global Government & Digital ID for Life “Within” the Internet

#2 - New documentary exposes the US government for running the largest child trafficking network in the history of the world.

#1 - Australian Medical Icon Breaks Down in Tears Confronting Gov’t Officials Over COVID Vaccine Disaster

Share

BONUS #1 - Trump Issues Powerful Statement on Dramatic Fall of Assad Regime in Syria

BONUS #2 - Stephen A. Smith Unexpectedly Turns the Tables on the Hunter Biden Pardon Scandal

BONUS #3 - BOOM! Trump to Pardon Jan. 6 Protesters on Day One

BONUS #4 - Fed-Up Liberal ERUPTS on Democratic Party in Epic Rant

BONUS #5 - NYPD Releases New Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Escaping in Taxi

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com

Home Title Lock: https://hometitlelock.com/VNN

My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout