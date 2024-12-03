#10 - Joe Rogan’s guest reveals institutions redefined “democracy” to stop people from voting for the “wrong person.”

When Trump won in 2016, the CIA launched the “anti-authoritarian toolkit” it used to overthrow governments to install guardrails “that go beyond what people vote for.”

And they did this with a “cute trick” by redefining “democracy” as a “consensus of institutions rather than individuals.”

“So what they did is they argued that democracy has to be defended from demagoguery. Democracy needs guardrails. We need bumper cars on democracy that go beyond what people vote for because people voted for Hitler—people voted for Trump,” @MikeBenzCyber explained.

“And they were doing this at U.S. government conferences, by the way, in 2017… But they were arguing that we need these institutional guardrails against people voting for the wrong person.”

This explanation matches what Vivek Ramaswamy refers to as the “nanny state”—a government that suppresses individual freedom under the guise of “protecting their well-being” to push its own agenda.

The good news from all of this is that they pushed too hard, alienating people like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, sparking a Great Awakening.

Now, let’s hope Trump finishes the job and dismantles the “nanny state” for good.

#9 - Alarming Levels of DNA Contamination Found in COVID Vaccines

Researchers have found DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA injections exceeding regulatory limits by over 300%, confirming findings from earlier studies.

As such, calls for an immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections continue to intensify.

Today, Kammerer et al published the study titled, BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence, in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law:

The conclusion states: “Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled.”

#8 - Stephen A. Smith turns the tables on Joe Biden's claim that Hunter’s legal troubles are a political witch hunt.

“What have y’all been doing with Donald Trump all of these years?”

“You had folks on the left who were hell-bent on going after Donald Trump because they were determined to make sure that he couldn’t run for reelection or that these elements would get in the way of him possibly winning reelection. And now we know why more than ever—because they weren’t confident they would ever be able to beat him.”

“And so, for him to come out and talk about how this was a witch hunt when clearly it could be argued that’s exactly what you were doing to Donald Trump... seems beyond hypocritical. And that was what disgusted me. It wasn’t his decision. It wasn’t in pardoning his son. It was the weak, pathetic explanation that he gave, which has most critics just shaking their heads and raising their eyebrows and saying, ‘What nerve you have.’”

#7 - Former Congressman FLEES from Debate After Scott Jennings Traps Him With a GREAT Question

He literally asked another panelist to bail him out.

SCOTT JENNINGS: “Do you all think that Merrick Garland should be fired because of this corruption at the DoJ?... You think this was a politicized witch hunt, but the attorney general should be held accountable, no?”

JAMAAL BOWMAN: (Long sigh) “These charges were trumped up because his name is Hunter Biden.”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “If you were the president, wouldn’t you believe the attorney general?”

JAMAAL BOWMAN: “Let’s consult... let’s consult our legal expert at the desk. Please repeat what you said earlier.”

#6 - Rep. James Comer Drops a Bomb on Fox News

“I believe two other Biden family members definitely and knowingly committed crimes. In addition to Hunter Biden, you have Jim Biden and Joe Biden. Joe Biden obstructed my and Chairman Jordan’s investigations. He lied multiple times. He lied about his knowledge and involvement.

“We had sworn testimony from Bobulinski and Devin Archer that said Joe Biden knew all along what was going on. He was selling the brand—his brand. He was selling access to our enemies around the world. And he lied, just like Jim Jordan said in the debate about the laptop. And he lied when he said he wasn’t going to pardon his son. So, yes, Joe Biden, in my opinion, has committed crimes.

“Jim Biden, we saw he took in all these loans. He didn’t pay any interest, didn’t pay any principal—had no loan documentation. At what point do those loans become income? They never paid taxes on [that]. And by the way, why did he get those loans? What was he doing?

“All the people that wired money to the Bidens were shady characters, either adversaries or people that were in trouble, needing assistance, needing a prosecutor fired, needing a pardon. They were needing something from Joe Biden, THE BIG GUY.”

#5 - Media Melts Down over Kash Patel's List of 60 Deep State Enemies

Read the full list here: https://www.mediaite.com/news/government-gangsters-trumps-fbi-director-pick-kash-patels-60-name-list-of-deep-state-enemies/

#4 - A judge in Georgia just ordered Fani Willis to release all communications she had with Jack Smith and the January 6th Committee to plot the RICO case against President Trump.

The court also declared that she violated Georgia's Open Records Law.

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1864017476842902004

#3 - EPA Advisor Admits ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump is Funneling Billions to Climate Organizations, “We’re Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic”

“It was an insurance policy against Trump winning.”

“Get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump Administration] come in ... it’s like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge.”

Credit: https://x.com/Project_Veritas/status/1863960384513753213

#2 - South Korea Declares Emergency Martial Law

#1 - NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan regarding deportations.

"Cancel me. I don't care."

Credit: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1864031085211885741

