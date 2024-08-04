Playback speed
Share post
Damning Evidence of a Secret Service COVER-UP w/ Brian O’Shea - Media Blackout

Media Blackout: 10 Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week
The Vigilant Fox
Aug 04, 2024
20
Transcript

#10 - We now have evidence of a Secret Service cover-up surrounding the Trump assassination attempt.

#9 - Something fishy is going on with Kamala Harris, and Joe Rogan can smell it.

#8 - Tucker Carlson drops the F-bomb on the US government.

#7 - Megyn Kelly ERUPTS over Olympic Games boxing fiasco.

#6 - Crowd erupts after Trump unleashes on rude reporter to her face.

#5 - Father calls himself a “great sinner” after the fatal mistake of pushing the COVID shots on his daughter.

#4 - Louisiana mayor suddenly resigns, gets arrested for child r*pe a week later.

#3 - J.D. Vance expertly turns the tables on CNN after they tried to corner him with a race-baiting question.

#2 - Elon Musk reveals seven reasons why he is voting for Donald Trump.

#1 - Joe Rogan drops a bone-chilling election prediction.

BONUS #1 - Whistleblowers Confirm Secret Service is Hiding a BIG Secret

BONUS #2 - What Trump’s Near-Assassination Reveals

BONUS #3 - PLANdemic 2.0 Draws Closer as FDA Grants New EUA

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #5 - Tucker Carlson: “The Collapse of the Legacy Media Will Be One of the HAPPIEST Days of My Life”

