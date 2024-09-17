In light of the second assassination of Trump’s life in just a matter of two months, Dan Bongino delivered an ominous prediction about Trump’s safety, given the current state of the Secret Service.

“Donald Trump’s not going to make it to Inauguration Day with this current regime in charge of the Secret Service,” he warned. “Clearly, their [management’s] decisions are not working because Donald Trump’s almost been killed now twice in two months!”

WATCH:

Bongino made it clear that the problem isn’t with the entire Secret Service but with the leadership at the top.

He said to them: “How must you feel being a Secret Service manager, knowing your poor decisions have likely contributed to an altered, like, branching off in time into a different reality than would have been if you hadn’t screwed up?”

Bongino continued. “They cannot seem to [protect] Donald Trump, who was elected president in 2016, therefore, has protection, is the most threatened man on earth, and they cannot seem to protect this guy. How much failure are you willing to accept from this entity?!”

