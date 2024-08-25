Data Analyst Reveals Where the COVID Vaccine Deaths Are Hiding - Media Blackout

#10 - Data analyst reveals where the COVID vaccine deaths are hiding.

The government is oddly silent on 155K excess deaths from a single cause since late 2020.

The condition is not myocarditis. It's acute kidney injury (AKI), a serious condition where the kidneys suddenly stop working properly.

But what's causing all the acute kidney injuries? According to John Beaudoin, it's two primarily two things:

1. The deadly COVID hospital protocols (Remdesivir).

2. The COVID-19 injections.

Beaudoin’s data shows acute kidney injury (AKI) deaths surged to 200% of normal levels in 2021.

AKI deaths continued to rise in 2022, hitting a staggering 300% above normal, “while COVID-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates.”

Even after Biden declared the COVID emergency over, excess deaths from AKI remained disturbingly high in 2023.

Beaudoin’s data gets a chilling confirmation from Ed Dowd, who estimates 153K excess deaths nationwide from acute kidney injury alone over the last few years.

“There are more life years lost to acute renal failure alone than COVID, than polio, than smallpox ... than anything in the past 100 years in the United States, except for World War II. It's the biggest killer, and yet the government's not talking about it,” Beaudoin lamented.

(Watch our exclusive interview with John Beaudoin)

