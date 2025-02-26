Popular X user and data scientist Jennica Pounds, better known as DataRepublican, just blew the lid off an NGO claiming to promote “democracy.” She revealed in a NewsNation exclusive how this particular NGO received $17 million—and “the only thing they did with $17 million was make a terrible muppet show.”

“That’s (explicit word)!” she exclaimed.

The NGO, co-founded by Norm Eisen, calls itself the “States United Democracy Center,” and all they could manage to pull off with that $17 million was about 200 views per episode of their knockoff muppet show.

WATCH:

DataRepublican explains: “They got money, and they did something with that. It was just awful. Jim Henson would roll in his grave. And it was weird because all the videos have less than 200 views. They didn’t even try to promote them with ads or anything. So where did the $17 million go?”

Shortly after this interview aired, DataRepublican revealed she was doxxed in a viral post on X. Now you know why—she’s exposing the entire corrupt NGO system.

Watch the full interview below:

